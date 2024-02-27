Reveal Mobile Partners with Place Exchange to Provide Programmatic Out of Home Campaign Measurement

"We purpose-built this company to measure Out of Home ad campaign performance when we founded it in 2014," said Jon Frangakis, Reveal's CCO. "...having Place Exchange include us as one of their embedded campaign measurement solutions is a proud moment in our history." Post this

Reveal Mobile, a New York and Raleigh based company, offers campaign measurement products for OOH known as Mira studies. "We purpose-built this company to measure Out of Home ad campaign performance when we founded it in 2014," said Jon Frangakis, Reveal's Chief Commercial Officer. "We've never wavered from that focus and having Place Exchange include us as one of their embedded campaign measurement solutions is a proud moment in our history," Jon added.

OOH uniquely offers brands the ability to connect with consumers in the real world, at massive scale and low cost. While other channels increasingly face challenges around signal loss, brand safety, bot fraud, and other issues, OOH is projected to be one of the fastest-growing advertising channels in 2024 and beyond, thanks in large part to sophisticated targeting and measurement capabilities that companies like Place Exchange and Reveal Mobile have created.

