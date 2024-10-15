Reveal Mobile Unveils Self-Serve, API-Driven Attribution Platform

Reveal Mobile has released a new version of the Mira Console, bringing enhanced capabilities to the industry's most trusted 3rd-party out of home (OOH) attribution product. In addition to an upgraded look-and-feel, new reporting, and more seamless user experience, the new Mira Console now provides in-stride reporting, custom data onboarding, customizable data cuts, and API-driven attribution.

For OOH advertisers, an accurate understanding of the incremental impact of their campaigns depends on a precise, complete accounting of those campaigns and sound measurement methodology. Reveal Mobile's attribution platform was built with this in mind, which is why our attribution has covered all OOH formats and leveraged precise ad logs for over a decade now.

With the release of the new Mira Console, this commitment to precision remains a core tenet, but is now facilitated by a new UI to onboard data from various OOH formats, platforms, and vendors, which is essential to measuring a modern OOH campaign. "The only way to deliver true incremental net lift measurement is by having precise exposure data across all OOH formats," says Gabe Frangakis, CTO of Reveal.

Data Onboarding and Reactive Reporting

While the share of OOH media transacted programmatically has been increasing, most OOH is still bought traditionally. As such, measuring OOH campaigns can be challenging because one must stitch together many disparate data sources to form an accurate and complete representation of a campaign. This is especially true for campaigns that integrate digital and moving OOH.

The new Mira Console facilitates onboarding data from various sources through an easy-to-use UI. It allows users to pull from pre-configured, automated integrations with vendors that the system continuously populates, or to bring-your-own-data and onboard directly through the UI.

When new data is introduced into the system, attribution studies that depend on these sources downstream are automatically rerun and results are repopulated. This ensures you always have the most up to date results possible.

Real-Time Reporting for In-Stride Insights

One of the standout features of the upgraded Mira Console is its real-time reporting capability. Marketers no longer have to wait until the end of a campaign to evaluate its performance. Instead, they can access near-instantaneous data that updates throughout the life of a campaign directly within the Console. As expected, attribution studies automatically update as new data is onboarded to the platform. This allows for timely adjustments and optimizations, ensuring that every campaign dollar is spent wisely. However, customers can still rely on the rigorous study that generates at the end of the campaign which has become the Gold Standard for OOH measurement since Mira (acquired by Reveal Mobile) introduced this methodology in 2014.

Results Drill-Down to Power Advanced Analytics

Reveal Mobile's bespoke Mira attribution studies have always featured the ability to "drill down" into the results through custom data cuts. This allows marketers to fully understand their campaigns effectiveness across all dimensions, answering questions like: "what is the effect of OOH on OnlineCheckouts when exposed to Digital Bulletins in Los Angeles and Creative A vs. Digital Kiosks in New York and Creative B?"

Now, this functionality is formally part of the Mira console. Users can request data cuts based on standard fields such as venue type and creative ID, or on any custom field in the data onboarded through the UI. This flexibility ensures that you can derive the most relevant insights for your unique campaigns.

As OOH marketers begin working more closely with analytics teams, this ability becomes critically important, as media optimization models depend on access to granular, accurate performance data.

API-Driven Programmatic Attribution

The new Mira Console release is accompanied by an updated REST API, allowing technical users to programmatically:

-Onboard OOH Data such as media plans, ad logs, and waypoints

-Create and manage OOH attribution studies

-Query attribution results, and execute custom queries through a Domain Specific Language (DSL)

The Mira Console was built from first principles to operate through an open API. Now, users can leverage the Mira API to easily whitelabel third-party OOH attribution in their own applications.

Incremental Net Lift Measurement

Incremental net lift is a key indicator of a campaign's impact, measuring the additional customer engagement generated by your advertising efforts. Reveal Mobile's platform excels in this area, offering comprehensive net lift studies that complement the ongoing real-time reporting. This dual approach provides a complete picture of your campaign's performance, from start to finish.

Seamless Integration with Omni-Channel Platforms

Interoperability with omni-channel media allocation platforms is another significant advantage of the upgraded Mira Console. This feature ensures that your OOH campaign data can easily integrate with other media channels, providing a cohesive view of your overall marketing strategy. This seamless integration facilitates better planning and more effective resource allocation.

Practical Tips for Maximizing the Platform's Benefits

-Leverage Real-Time Data - Use the real-time reporting feature to monitor your campaigns continuously and make data-driven adjustments on the fly.

-Customize Your Data Cuts - Tailor your analysis to fit the specific needs of your campaigns, ensuring that you extract the most relevant insights.

-Integrate with Other Channels - Take advantage of the platform's interoperability to create a cohesive, omni-channel marketing strategy.

-Focus on Incremental Net Lift - Prioritize incremental net lift as a key performance indicator to measure the true impact of your campaigns.

Final Thoughts

In today's competitive advertising environment, having the right tools can make all the difference. Reveal Mobile's upgraded Mira Console offers a comprehensive solution for measuring and optimizing OOH campaigns. With features like real-time reporting, custom data onboarding, customizable data cuts, API access, and seamless integration with omni-channel platforms, the platform is poised to become an indispensable asset for marketers, media strategists, analysts, buyers, and OOH media executives.

