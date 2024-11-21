Revealing the Hidden Challenges of Dark Silicon: NanoFraction Unveils PHASE, the Future of Nanoscale Discovery and Quality Control

"At the heart of semiconductor innovation lies the ability to measure and optimize materials at the nanoscale," said Edu Sciammarella, CEO of NanoFraction. "Our technology bridges the gap between the limitations of current tools and the evolving demands of advanced packaging designs." Post this

Dark silicon—where portions of chips remain unpowered due to power and thermal constraints—has long hindered the industry's ability to optimize chip architectures. Compounding this issue, traditional SEM, while invaluable for material characterization, often struggles to meet the speed and scalability demands of modern semiconductor production. Together, these barriers slow progress and keep semiconductor innovation in the shadows.

NanoFraction's PHASE (Physics-based Holography and AI Super-resolution Engine) platform redefines the possibilities of nanoscale discovery and defect detection, offering faster, more scalable solutions for today's challenges.

Introducing DHOM: The Core of the PHASE Platform

At the heart of PHASE lies Digital Holographic Optical Moiré (DHOM), an advanced technology that combines an ensemble of robotic nanoscopes and a neural compute grid to deliver multi-scale digital twins of materials like diamond and silicon carbide. By scanning at millimeter, micron, and nanometer levels, DHOM achieves a world-first resolution of 1 nanometer.

Building on this robust foundation, PHASE integrates:

AI Super-Resolution Stack: Combines physics-based optical super-resolution with AI-driven techniques for unparalleled accuracy and scalability.

Collaborative SaaS Framework: A secure, scalable software platform enabling seamless remote collaboration, data sharing, and integration with modern AI pipelines like Jupyter notebooks.

"Our DHOM technology represents a paradigm shift in nanoscale discovery," said Eduardo Sciammarella, CEO of NanoFraction. "From R&D to production, we're enabling manufacturers to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and unlock the full potential of advanced materials."

Driving Semiconductor Innovation

Advanced Capabilities for Diamond and Silicon Carbide

NanoFraction's platform can detect over six species of defects in diamond wafers, providing critical insights into their mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. These insights accelerate the discovery pipelines in R&D and ensure a seamless transition to high-volume production—a feat unattainable with traditional SEM.

As the industry transitions from standard silicon wafers to hybrid architectures, such as silicon carbide and diamond, these advanced materials are critical for improving thermal conductivity, power efficiency, and durability in AI chips and high-performance computing systems.

Addressing Overheating and Yield Optimization in AI Chips

Heat generation in chips, often a byproduct of data erasure, underscores the importance of defect-free material architectures. NanoFraction's defect detection technology ensures that manufacturers can fine-tune production processes, reduce defects, and enhance thermal management, resulting in higher-quality chips with greater energy efficiency and reliability.

Built for Researchers, Manufacturers, and Collaboration

The PHASE platform isn't just faster—it's smarter and more connected. It integrates effortlessly with modern AI pipelines, such as Jupyter notebooks, and supports remote collaboration with robust data security and an intuitive UX. PHASE's hardware stack includes:

Nvidia Jetson ORIN platforms for compute performance.

Dover Motion components for nanoscale precision.

Optical systems from Hirox, the pioneer of digital microscopy.

This powerful combination ensures reliability and scalability from R&D discovery through high-volume production, future-proofing the semiconductor industry.

