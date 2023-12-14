RevealSecurity Expands Executive Team to Bring Innovative Identity Threat Detection Solutions to Enterprises

"With Scott and Christy leading our global go-to-market, we have a strong team in place to help businesses understand how to more effectively detect and respond to identity-based threats in and across their mission-critical business applications," said Doron Hendler, CEO of RevealSecurity. Post this

Christy Lynch has been named RevealSecurity's chief marketing officer, and will lead all aspects of RevealSecurity's marketing efforts to broaden market awareness and drive demand for the company's application and identity threat detection solution. Lynch is an accomplished leader with proven success leading marketing organizations and initiatives to help drive hyper growth at cybersecurity companies including Deepwatch, Checkmarx and CyberArk.

Schneider and Lynch each report directly to RevealSecurity CEO Doron Hendler.

"I am excited to add both of these talented domain experts to our leadership team to help us grow our business and execute on our vision," said Doron Hendler, CEO and co-founder at RevealSecurity. "With Scott and Christy leading our global go-to-market, we have a strong team in place to help businesses understand how to more effectively detect and respond to identity-based threats in and across their mission-critical business applications."

The rapid adoption of SaaS applications, the use of APIs to increase automation and connectivity between organizations, and the move to cloud has led to an increase in identity-based attacks. A new set of indicators is required to detect these complex threats. RevealSecurity's TrackerIQ solution leverages ML-based detection in and across applications – post authentication – to quickly and accurately detect suspicious behavior without the alert fatigue, high false positive rates and intense resources that UEBA and rules-based solutions incur.

"SYN Ventures invested in RevealSecurity because monitoring activity inside of applications is a virtual black hole for most organizations. With the broad adoption of SaaS, it becomes increasingly important to deeply understand employee behavior and be able to spot outliers that indicate fraud, insider threat, or having become the victim of an account takeover attack. We are excited to see Reveal deliver this unique capability and expand their ability to execute with these executive hires." said Patrick Heim, Managing Partner, SYN Ventures.

Schneider and Lynch join the RevealSecurity management team following a strong year of product innovation, new customer adoption and partner expansion. The company has received a groundswell of recognition including being named a SINET16 Innovator Award winner for 2023 and winner of the IT-SA 2023 IT Sec award.

RevealSecurity is the only application and identity threat detection company that delivers accurate behavior-based user analytics without rules. This allows organizations to cost effectively detect, alert and quickly respond to the abuse and misuse of trusted identities operating inside and across the mission-critical applications that drive their business. For more information, visit www.reveal.security

