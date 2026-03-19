Reveam Acquires AcceleRAD to Drive Food Safety and Industrial Accelerator Innovation

By bringing AcceleRAD into our team, we are expanding the global footprint of our ECP® food safety systems while investing in the future of accelerator innovation. Post this

Under the terms of the agreement, AcceleRAD will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reveam. Curtis Allen, Founder and President/CEO of AcceleRAD, will join the Reveam leadership team as Chief Technology Officer, where he will continue to lead accelerator engineering and technology development across the combined company.

Reveam's ECP® technology treats fresh foods in its final packaging using a precisely controlled beam of high-energy electrons to reduce pests and pathogens while extending shelf life without the use of chemicals or heat. Integrating AcceleRAD's engineering expertise with the ECP® platform allows for the design of compact, modular, and in-line systems that can be deployed directly at packing houses, food manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and ports of entry.

"Reveam is transforming how the world protects its food supply, and we see even broader potential for accelerator technology," said Jeff Pelletier, CEO of Reveam. "By bringing AcceleRAD into our team, we are not only expanding the global footprint of our ECP® food safety systems, but also investing in the future of accelerator innovation across established markets and new industrial frontiers."

Reveam currently operates its flagship ECP® facility in McAllen, TX, and is actively expanding. The addition of AcceleRAD enables the company to scale manufacturing and deliver more flexible platforms worldwide.

"Joining Reveam allows us to scale and accelerate our existing initiatives while applying our deep accelerator system capabilities to the next generation of ECP® systems," said Allen. "Whether we are protecting the global food supply or developing specialized solutions for medical sterilization, soil and water decontamination, or other industrial applications, our combined expertise ensures these advanced technologies can operate wherever they are needed most."

Together, Reveam and AcceleRAD create a stronger platform to advance food safety, broaden industrial applications, and shape the next generation of accelerator-enabled solutions.

About Reveam

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Reveam is revolutionizing food safety and supply chain integrity through its proprietary Electronic Cold-Pasteurization® (ECP®) platform. Its advanced electron beam technology eliminates pests, pathogens, bacteria, and molds – enhancing safety, extending shelf life and unlocking new markets for fresh produce. For more information, visit www.reveam.com.

About AcceleRAD

Based in Hayward, California, with products deployed across the globe, AcceleRAD is the leading US supplier of high-power linear accelerator systems and self-shielded, in-line solutions integrating automated material handling and safety systems. For more information, visit www.accelerad.com.

Media Contact

Michael Young, Reveam, Inc., 1 (470) 359-3660, [email protected], https://reveam.com/

SOURCE Reveam, Inc.