Reveille Software Hits Hyland CommunityLIVE Trifecta: Company Reveals Two New Hyland Support Enhancements And A Speaking Session

Synthetic testing of Hyland OnBase REST API services for service level and performance operating metrics.

Deep visibility with transaction volumes, user activity, and Hyland OnBase REST API-based application performance analytics.

Patented Reveille collector for new data sources supporting remote Hyland OnBase REST API environments operating on-premises or in the cloud.

"The norm for modern ECM Solutions is to build upon RESTful API endpoints for efficient scaling, optimized client-server interactions, and enhanced security from token-based authentication. With Reveille's full coverage for Hyland OnBase REST, users can now scale Hyland OnBase REST-based applications and manage them confidently while having a holistic view of the full content management environment," said Brian DeWyer, CTO of Reveille Software.

Enhanced Hyland OnBase Batch Management

Reveille for Hyland OnBase now offers comprehensive monitoring of OnBase committed and uncommitted batches. The feature captures automation management with analytics to help users detect OnBase capture uncommitted batch exceptions to reduce capture in/out service interruptions while helping to reduce missed capture service level objectives. Additional benefits include:

Providing trend capture input volumes by batch process (process name), method (EDI, scanned, COLD, etc.), and status (awaiting commit, awaiting indexing, etc.)

Understanding the daily capture process levels by exception to balance rework activities and meeting daily service level objective exception processing.

CommunityLIVE sessions feature dedicated tracks for content services platforms. Brian DeWyer will be joined by Chris Zurn, Director of Global Services, Hyland, to discuss the importance of technology health checks on October 5th, from 2:30 p.m. PT to 3:45 p.m. PT in the Alliance 317-319 room. Titled "The Importance Of Your Application Health," the session will emphasize how technology applications and business systems should regularly go through an assessment to ensure they perform as desired. The topic will be underscored by a peer-to-peer discussion from Reveille and Hyland customers, who will discuss their technology health check experiences.

Hyland OnBase REST API-based applications support and enhanced Hyland OnBase Batch Management will be available in mid-November 2023. For more information, please visit reveillesoftware.com or contact us via email at [email protected] or phone + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.

About Reveille

Reveille is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at [email protected] or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.

