Reveille Software to Demonstrate the Financial Services Digital Experience at OpenText World 2023 and Showcase Solution on Expo Floor

Attendees representing financial services institutions won't want to miss the Financial Services 2030 Industry Forum, to be held Thursday, October 12 at 12:30pm PT in room Delfino 4001. The session will feature Reveille and other leading experts who will discuss the most pressing issues for the financial services field as institutions pursue the "Total Experience" encompassing both employees and customers amid an increasingly digital lifestyle. Reveille's Bob Howatt will walk attendees through a case study of one of the largest banks in the United States and their capture environment and will take part in the session's roundtable discussion with other industry leaders.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to receive a live demo of the Reveille platform at the company's booth (#217) on the expo floor. The out-of-the-box solution's agentless management and monitoring capabilities allow users to ensure the continued health of their OpenText platforms and proactively manage them while gaining insight into performance.

"The benefits of Reveille for Documentum, Intelligent Capture, Extended ECM, and InfoArchive will be on display at OpenText World," said Brian DeWyer, CTO and Co-Founder of Reveille. "Attendees who have never seen what it looks like to have those four OpenText platforms managed by software built specifically to monitor those applications can see for themselves the depth and comprehensive coverage Reveille provides for the OpenText platforms we support."

Monitoring for OpenText Platforms

Reveille is purpose-built for OpenText Platforms including Documentum, Intelligent Capture, Extended ECM, and InfoArchive. It provides insight and ready-to-deploy proactive remediation, comprehensive visibility into processes, and allows businesses to preserve the functionality of a growing Enterprise Content Management repository while maintaining the flow of business-critical assets and compliance.

-Reveille is a configurable solution, meaning no user coding. Instead, auto-discover and OpenText wizards have working monitors running in minutes.

-The solution continuously observes user batch creation and document indexing experience within your entire environment, including encrypted (SSL) REST-based applications.

-Out-of-the-box, Reveille offers an integrated notification and data access subsystem that supports over 25 native connectors to common event correlation, collaboration channels, and incident management systems.

SOURCE Reveille