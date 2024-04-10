Revel Communities Celebrates 5 Years of Innovation and Excellence in Independent Living

The company earned its first Great Place to Work® Certification

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Communities, a collection of 13 dynamic independent living communities, proudly celebrates its 5th anniversary alongside the remarkable achievement of being Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The dual celebration marks a significant milestone in Revel's journey, highlighting its commitment to excellence both in the service it provides to residents and the workplace culture it fosters for its employees.

"I am proud of the impact we have had on the senior housing industry over the past five years, showcasing continuous innovation via our platform of wellness, choice, and empowerment," said Danette Opaczewski, COO and EVP of Resident Experience, Revel Communities. "Receiving our Great Place To Work® certification is a reflection of our incredible team's hard work, passion, and commitment to excellence. Our employees are the heart of our community, and their dedication to delivering an amazing resident experience is what makes Revel Communities truly stand out in the independent living sector."

Over the past five years, Revel Communities has set a new standard in senior living, offering unmatched amenities, personalized experiences, and a vibrant community atmosphere that encourages an engaging, independent, and wellness-focused lifestyle for its residents. This hospitality-centric approach has enriched the lives of residents and created a fulfilling and dynamic work environment for its employees.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The certification is a testament to Revel's intentional dedication to creating an outstanding workplace.

As Revel Communities looks to the future, it remains committed to providing exceptional service to its residents and fostering a workplace culture that promotes growth, creativity, and well-being for all its employees. With a strong culture code foundation built on trust, respect, and collaboration, Revel is poised for continued success and growth in the years to come.

About Revel Communities

Revel Communities, a division of the fully integrated real estate investment firm, The Wolff Company, is a collection of 13 dynamic independent living communities with best-in-class amenities and services. Revel's growing portfolio spans the Western U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. As part of The Wolff Company, who hold more than 70 years of real estate experience combined with deep expertise in hospitality, Revel creates communities that keep residents connected, engaged, and curious through transformative experiences. Offering wellness-centered lifestyles and residences for lease, Revel aims to support residents' life choices, focus on well-being, foster genuine connections and celebrate independence. For more information, visit www.revelcommunities.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

