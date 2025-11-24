Revel Communities Partners with Arbor Crest Wine Cellars

"Wine has a way of sparking stories and connection around the table, and having something crafted just for our communities makes those moments even more special. It's another way we elevate the everyday experience at Revel," said Erin Caswell, Chief Operating Officer at Revel Communities. Post this

"At Revel, we focus on creating experiences that bring people together," said Erin Caswell, Chief Operating Officer at Revel Communities. "Wine has a way of sparking stories and connection around the table, and having something crafted just for our communities makes those moments even more special. It's another way we elevate the everyday experience at Revel."

At Revel, resident experience is at the heart of everything the company does. Every community is designed to blend the comfort of home with the service and experience of a boutique hotel, offering thoughtful amenities, personalized programming, and opportunities for residents to connect meaningfully with one another. From culinary partnerships and wellness initiatives to local collaborations like Arbor Crest, Revel continually strives to create an atmosphere where residents feel known, celebrated, and inspired to live fully.

"Revel really takes pride in community building, and this partnership is such a special touch for residents," said Kristina Mielke van Löben Sels, CEO at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars. "We're honored to collaborate with a brand that shares our passion for craftsmanship, connection, and creating memorable experiences."

Founded in 1982 by the Mielke family, Arbor Crest is one of Spokane's most established wineries. Its Sauvignon Blanc, planted in 1972 and among the oldest vines of its kind in the state, reflects the region's legacy of winemaking. The Red Blend, composed of 55% Merlot and 45% Cabernet Sauvignon, showcases the balance and character for which the winery is known.

Revel Communities, a division of the fully integrated real estate investment firm, The Wolff Company, is a collection of 13 dynamic independent living communities with best-in-class amenities and services. Revel's growing portfolio spans the Western U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

