Revelation Is Confusing To Many, But Preparing For Christ's Second Coming Shouldn't Be

Xulon Press presents a comparison between Jesus' use of parables and the book of Revelation.

VALDOSTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ted F. West, Ph.D uses a unique approach to explaining the biblical book of Revelation in A Faith Beyond Doubt: "Be Ready" ($50.49, paperback, 9798868500299; $9.99, e-book, 9798868500305).

West draws parallels between Jesus' use of parables in the Gospels and John's use of symbolism in the book of Revelation. Using this approach to study these often confusing messages, West hopes to enable believers to prepare for Jesus' second coming.