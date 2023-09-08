Revelation Machinery Launches 2023 Manufacturing Scholarship For College Students

Available to students working towards a degree or certification in manufacturing, engineering, or a related field, Revelation Machinery is proud to offer (1) $4,000.00 scholarship to the next generation of manufacturing professionals. Tweet this

The Revelation Machinery Scholarship Program is offering (1) $4,000 scholarship to high school graduates entering a two-year or four-year community college or four-year school as a freshman as well as students currently enrolled in a two-year or four-year community college or four-year school (including continuing education for adults and apprentices) who are pursuing a degree in manufacturing or engineering. This is an opportunity for students in manufacturing, engineering, or a related field to receive financial assistance for expenses related to their education.

"We believe in investing in the future of manufacturing and engineering students," said Tanner Arnold, CEO and President of Revelation Machinery. "With this scholarship, we want to help empower the next generation of manufacturing professionals." Named one of the top 10 manufacturing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, Revelation Machinery has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. in both 2021 and 2022.

Applicants will be required to write an essay, sharing why they're passionate about pursuing an education in manufacturing, their future goals, and how this scholarship will help them make a difference in the manufacturing industry.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must submit an official transcript, have a GPA between 2.0 and 4.0, and submit the required 250 word essay via online form. Applicants must be enrolled full-time, actively pursuing a certification, certificate, associates, bachelors or masters degree in manufacturing, engineering or similar fields.

The submission deadline is Wednesday, December 31st, 2023. Please visit https://revelationmachinery.com/manufacturing-scholarship to apply, find information regarding eligibility requirements and details on how to submit your application materials.

