Revelation Machinery Opens 125,000 Sq. Ft. Headquarters in Illinois, Expands Equipment Consignment Services with Limited-Time Free Storage Offer

Revelation Machinery relocates headquarters to a 125,000 sq. ft. Illinois facility, expanding used CNC machine inventory, logistics, and consignment services with a limited-time free storage offer.

FAIRFIELD, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revelation Machinery, a leading provider of used CNC machines, fabrication equipment, and industrial asset solutions, has officially relocated its company headquarters from Chicago to a newly acquired 125,000 square foot warehouse facility at 600 US Hwy 45, Fairfield, IL 62837, expanding its capabilities in equipment storage, logistics, and consignment services.

The facility, purchased in January 2026, marks a major milestone in the company's growth. Previously occupied by Web Printing and most recently Baldwin Vision Systems, the site has been repurposed to support increased demand for used CNC machines for sale, fabrication equipment, and full facility liquidations.

"This move marks a significant milestone for Revelation Machinery," said Tanner Arnold, President & CEO. "By transitioning our headquarters to a warehouse-based operation, we can remove, store, and sell equipment more efficiently, giving our customers faster turnaround times and more control over how they sell their assets."

Expanded Warehouse and Logistics Capabilities

The new Fairfield headquarters allows Revelation Machinery to enhance its core services for both buyers and sellers of used industrial equipment, including:

On-site storage for CNC machines, fabrication equipment, and process equipment

Faster equipment removal and consolidated logistics coordination

Improved inspection, staging, and resale preparation

The facility also serves as home to MRO Exchange, an industrial MRO surplus reseller operating within the warehouse and online at mroexchange.com. This creates an integrated hub where customers can not only buy used machinery through Revelation Machinery, but also source essential components such as drives, motors, and machine-critical parts like spindle assemblies, along with workholding and tooling including vises, fixture plates, and chucks.

By combining machinery sales with readily available replacement parts, components, and tooling, customers benefit from a more complete and efficient solution to keep equipment operational and productive after purchase.

New Equipment Consignment Option with Free Storage and Unloading

With the new facility, Revelation Machinery is launching an expanded equipment consignment program, giving manufacturers more flexibility when looking to sell used machinery and surplus assets.

For a limited time, consignment customers can take advantage of:

Free Storage

Free Unloading

This promotion is available for the next three months and supports a new service model where equipment can be removed immediately from a facility and stored at Revelation Machinery's warehouse while awaiting sale. This provides an alternative to traditional outright equipment purchasing, helping companies sell surplus equipment while freeing up valuable floor space sooner.

"This is a game-changer for companies looking to free up floor space without sacrificing value," Arnold added. "We can now remove equipment quickly while netting higher returns for our customers."

Supporting Growth in the Used Equipment Market

The headquarters relocation reflects Revelation Machinery's continued investment in infrastructure to better serve U.S.-based manufacturers across industries including machining, fabrication, packaging, and processing.

With expanded warehouse operations and new service offerings, the company continues to deliver on its mission: "Experience a Local Partnership, Nationwide."

About Revelation Machinery

Revelation Machinery helps manufacturers buy and sell used CNC machines, fabrication equipment, and industrial machinery. The company specializes in equipment consignment, asset recovery, and full facility liquidations, using an aggressive marketing approach to connect sellers with qualified buyers throughout the United States to maximize returns.

Media Contact

Stephanie Layton, Revelation Machinery, 1 618-323-3920, [email protected], revelationmachinery.com

SOURCE Revelation Machinery