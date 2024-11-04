Revenova & SMC³ Expand LTL Partnership for Enhanced LTL Digitization

"With the latest integration to SMC³'s best-in-class LTL APIs, Revenova customers can build on trusted foundational high-speed rating and transit solutions, RateWare®XL and CarrierConnect®XL to achieve next-level complete shipment lifecycle process automation and 360° shipment visibility." Post this

In today's complex LTL landscape, Revenova customers will be able to leverage the simplicity of using SMC³ APIs in the TMS for new insights, increased transparency and control to improve performance outcomes.

"With the latest integration to SMC³'s best-in-class LTL APIs, Revenova customers can build on trusted foundational high-speed rating and transit solutions, RateWare®XL and CarrierConnect®XL to achieve next level complete shipment lifecycle process automation and 360° shipment visibility," said Brian Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at SMC³. "The LTL API solutions empower the collaboration necessary to deliver unprecedented business results and operational efficiency."

The integrated SMC³ APIs enable key shipment lifecycle services:

•Automated Pro# Assignment: Self-assign PRO numbers prior to pickup for early tracking

•Dispatch: Digitally schedule pickups and receive immediate confirmation

•Status: Monitor shipments via real-time messaging

•Documents: View and download documents, including bills of lading, weight & inspection certification, proof of delivery, and invoices in either PDF or PNG formats

"SMC³ continues to push the boundaries of supply chain tools and innovation," Dave Romanchuk, Director of Product Management at Revenova, said. "RateWareXL and CarrierConnectXL have long been some of the most powerful LTL tools available to Revenova TMS users, and now with the addition of SMC³'s new execution and visibility APIs, customers can further streamline their work processes with the direct integrations to the major LTL Carriers."

For more information on the partnership, visit www.revenova.com or www.smc3.com.

About SMC³

With its range of transportation technology solutions that integrate seamlessly into current business systems, SMC³ supports customers as they grow, whether they're dealing with 10 or 10,000 freight movements per day. Carriers, shippers and 3PLs use SMC³'s solutions to optimize their freight spend, achieve unrivaled shipment visibility and streamline their transportation planning, saving time and money on their supply chain requirements throughout North America.

About Revenova

Revenova is a cloud application provider of CRM-powered transportation management solutions for freight brokers, third-party logistics (3PLs) companies, trucking companies and shippers. Our suite of TMS solutions improve the process of pricing, booking, tracking and settling freight shipments by aligning customers, carriers/drivers and co-workers more efficiently and intelligently. Deployed on Salesforce, the #1 CRM, Revenova TMS delivers unprecedented business results and operational efficiency at affordable subscription rates. For more information, please visit https://www.revenova.com.

