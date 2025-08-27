Reventals Launches Evie -- the First AI Assistant Specifically Designed to Plan Party Rentals

Reventals, a subsidiary of TapGoods, has launched Evie, an AI-powered assistant designed to simplify event and party rental planning by instantly recommending tents, tables, chairs, linens, décor, and more based on user inputs. Available for free on Reventals' website, Evie offers a personalized, step-by-step experience that turns complex rental needs into an organized, ready-to-quote package.

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reventals, the leading online marketplace for tent, event, and party rentals and a subsidiary of TapGoods, today announces the launch of Evie, the first-ever artificial intelligence assistant built expressly for party and event rental planning.

Reventals AI assistant, Evie, takes the guesswork out of party rentals. Whether organizing an outdoor wedding, backyard birthday, corporate gathering, or festival, Evie guides users through their rental needs—helping determine ideal tent size, table and chair counts, seating layout, linens, décor, and more—in just a few simple steps.

"Planning events shouldn't require endless calls, emails, and spreadsheets," said Doug Levy, CEO of TapGoods, the parent company of Reventals. "Evie streamlines the process—asking a few questions about guest count, venue dimensions, indoor or outdoor setup and preferred style—and then generating precise rental recommendations instantly."

How Evie Works

User Inputs Basic Details - Enter event type, guest count, venue size, layout preferences, and date.

Smart Sizing & Configuration - Evie calculates the optimal tent square footage, table and chair configurations, and other needs.

Personalized Item Suggestions - It recommends linens, dance floor dimensions, décor items, and layout options tailored to event type and aesthetic.

Detailed Rental Package & Easy Quote Submission - Evie prepares a customized list of recommended rental items based on your event details. Once reviewed, the list can be submitted directly through the platform to receive a comprehensive quote.

"Evie gives anyone—from first-time hosts to professional party planners—a clear, itemized guide to what they need for their event," added Doug Levy. "It's like having a rental consultant right in your browser."

Delivering Smarter Rentals

Reventals has long offered tools like tent size calculators, seating planners, and drink estimators. With Evie, those static calculators are now integrated into a conversational, machine-learning‑driven assistant that learns from thousands of past events to improve accuracy over time.

Recent industry surveys show AI adoption is rapidly rising in event technology, with users expecting faster, smarter service and greater personalization—especially when planning rentals. Evie positions Reventals at the forefront of this shift.

Availability & Access

Evie is available now, free of charge, on Reventals' website at https://www.reventals.com/evie. Ask a question or tell Evie the type of event you want to plan, and the guided session begins—no credit card or waiting required. Once the event package is finalized, customers can add recommended items to their cart and proceed to checkout, or revisit Evie for adjustments.

About Reventals

Reventals is a marketplace that connects customers with locally owned, vetted event rental vendors. Offering tables, chairs, tents, décor, games, and more, Reventals has simplified event rentals across major U.S. metro areas. Powered by tools like drink calculators, dance floor size calculators, and now the Evie assistant, Reventals removes complexity from event planning so hosts can focus on creating memorable experiences.

For more information, visit https://www.reventals.com/evie or email Candace Leak at [email protected].

