Revenue Can't Measure Trust: Wealthtender Launches First Advisor Awards Based on Authentic Client Reviews

Wealthtender's Voice of the Client Awards™ recognize financial advisors and wealth management firms that consistently receive superior client reviews.

The SEC Marketing Rule introduced new ways for advisors and wealth management firms to build trust with prospective clients, including the use of testimonials and third-party ratings, subject to conditions that ensure transparency for consumers to evaluate their merits.

Since launching the industry's first financial advisor online review website designed with a compliance-first approach, Wealthtender has continued to lead in transparency and innovation. Today's announcement marks the next step, expanding from a platform for collecting and publishing client testimonials compliantly, to an issuer of advisor ratings based on a clear, publicly available methodology. This helps consumers make informed decisions and supports advisors with award-related due diligence.

To qualify for a Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Award, advisors and firms must achieve an average client review rating of 4.75 or higher (on a scale of 1 to 5) based on a minimum number of eligible client reviews published on Wealthtender within a defined timeframe for each particular award. Eligible reviews are limited to clients (as of the review submission date) that advisors and firms must self-attest have no material conflicts of interest and received no compensation in exchange for their reviews.

Although financial advisors and wealth management firms compensate Wealthtender for marketing services (including eligibility to be considered for awards), Wealthtender's award criteria are objective and not influenced by compensation. Wealthtender Voice of the Client Awards are not a guarantee of future success and client reviews may not be representative of the experience of all past or future clients. For a complete explanation of award eligibility, criteria and FAQs, please visit this page.

"By acknowledging the importance of online reviews in the decision-making process of consumers preparing to hire trust-based professionals, Wealthtender's Voice of the Client Awards are redefining what it means to be a top financial advisor in today's relationship-driven advice industry," said Brian Thorp, Wealthtender founder and CEO. "Our goal is to help consumers make more informed hiring decisions and provide financial advisors and wealth management firms of all sizes with recognition for consistently delivering an exceptional client experience."

Of course, it's important to understand that all industry awards, including Wealthtender Voice of the Client Awards, should never be relied upon in isolation to evaluate financial advisors. And many popular award programs that favor financial institutions with over $500 million in AUM also emphasize qualitative criteria that can benefit consumers.

But according to the Investment Adviser Association's 2025 Investment Adviser Industry Snapshot, half of all financial advisors are state-registered and manage an average of $25 million in AUM. With little chance of earning recognition in traditional award programs, financial advisors operating small businesses in their communities with exceptional client reviews can now earn well-deserved recognition from Wealthtender for delivering a superior client experience.

Financial advisors and wealth management firms with client reviews on Wealthtender will be evaluated for Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Award qualification on the first day of each month. In early June, Wealthtender began notifying the initial cohort of advisors and firms that qualified for an award based on the inaugural June qualification date. In late July, Wealthtender will share further updates and announce the inaugural recipients of Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated awards based on the June and July qualification dates.

"The initial Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Award qualifiers include financial advisors managing less than $40 million in assets and wealth management firms managing billions of dollars for clients nationwide," said Thorp. "We're thrilled to recognize these award winners for their superior client reviews and excited to elevate the visibility of advisors of all sizes truly making a difference in the lives of their clients."

Wealthtender's Voice of the Client Awards were unveiled at Snappy Kraken's 2025 Jolt! Conference in Nashville, the only financial advisor conference dedicated to marketing. Conference attendees can meet with Wealthtender staff in the Jolt! Conference exhibit hall. Advisors and firms interested in learning more about Wealthtender's Voice of the Client Awards can schedule a Zoom call with Wealthtender founder Brian Thorp.

For more information, including award criteria and eligibility details, visit the official Voice of the Client Awards page on Wealthtender:

https://wealthtender.com/wealthtender-voice-of-the-client-awards/

About Wealthtender:

Wealthtender is a leading online personal finance publication and financial professional discovery platform dedicated to helping people enjoy life more with less money stress. For financial advisors and wealth management firms, Wealthtender offers top-rated digital marketing services and the industry's first online reviews platform designed for regulatory compliance. For additional information, please visit wealthtender.com/grow.

Media Contact

Brian Thorp, Wealthtender, 1 5128565406, [email protected], https://wealthtender.com

