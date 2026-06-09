Revered Texas Icon The Driskill Hotel Completes Historic Renovation

"Today, we are celebrating alongside our partners at Pixiu Investments, Woodbine Development and Hyatt as we usher in this next era of The Driskill Hotel, and we invite all of Austin to join us," said Markus Puereschitz, General Manager of The Driskill. Post this

Artfully guided by Dallas-based design firm SWOON, the Studio, in collaboration with Lambert McGuire Design, the restoration balances preservation with a forward-looking approach, honoring the craftsmanship, materials and spirit that have defined The Driskill for more than a century. SWOON led the interior design of the guest rooms, while Lambert McGuire Design oversaw the lobby and restaurant spaces, alongside Clayton Korte as Architect of Record.

Built in 1886 by Colonel Jesse Driskill as the first luxury hotel in the state, The Driskill has a legacy as "one of the finest hotels in the whole country." Through this meticulous and thoughtful reimagination, the hotel continues to serve as the original address for refined hospitality and the social heartbeat of Austin.

Layered Guest Experiences Rooted in History

Serving as a striking first impression, the hotel's lobby, grand staircase and common areas have been fully restored as a vibrant hub, reestablishing The Driskill as "Austin's living room." The first-floor lobby anchors the property as a cultural centerpiece, channeling the stories of Texas' rich history while creating space for new ones to unfold. Just off the lobby, a curated historic archive will serve as a time capsule of The Driskill through the decades, with completion slated for the end of 2026.

The transformation unveils a fully reimagined experience that bridges the past and present, featuring distinct interiors for both the 1929 Tower Rooms and the original Historic Guest Rooms. The Tower Guest Rooms present a refined and contemporary take on The Driskill's legacy, where blue-gray walls and custom monogrammed carpeting in deep navy and slate set the foundation for a tailored design. Burnished brass hardware, blackened bronze lighting and rich red velvet drapery introduce warmth, while sculptural wood furnishings and fine leather seating add depth and structure. A custom headboard, created in collaboration with Austin-based Fort Lonesome, serves as a focal point, featuring embroidered motifs inspired by the region's native flora and fauna.

In contrast, the original Historic Guest Rooms—including the esteemed Heritage Suite once frequented by President Lyndon B. Johnson—are designed through a softer, more traditional lens, reflecting the hotel's rich history. The Historic palette leans toward soft, creamy whites and bone-toned paneling that reflect the original millwork and plaster detailing, creating a light-filled, elegant atmosphere. Furnishings echo the Tower's bespoke craftsmanship, complemented by classic decorative details, from fringed seating and ornamental woodwork to vintage-inspired lighting.

"Our goal with the design of the Historic Guest Rooms was to celebrate the grandeur and romance of the hotel's 19th-century origins through a warmer, more traditional lens," said Samantha Sano, founder of SWOON, the Studio. "Together, the Tower and Historic rooms create a cohesive dialogue that provides distinct yet equally memorable ways to immerse into The Driskill's storied legacy."

A Defining Culinary Collaboration

A defining element of the restoration is a reimagined food and beverage program in partnership with Austin-based MML Hospitality, led by MML Chef April Bloomfield and Executive Chef Nick Erven, introducing a dynamic collection of concepts designed for both guests and locals to enjoy. This opening also marks Bloomfield's official Southern restaurant debut, following her 2025 appointment as Executive Chef for MML Hospitality. Widely acclaimed for her work in New York, she built her reputation redefining modern British cooking in the United States.

"The Driskill Grill and Bar is one of the rare rooms in Austin where the amazing history does a lot of the storytelling for you," said Larry McGuire, Managing Partner of MML. "Since it's been remodeled many times over the years, our approach was to work with elements of each historical period but bring in a fresh approach to the beloved steakhouse…talent, precision and creativity in the kitchen update beloved classics, well executed service and Front of house flair make it fun while real leather, plaster, solid millwork, perfect lighting and beautiful art give it real weight. When all these pieces are in place, it creates a pretty special dining experience. The power lunch is also back!"

"The Driskill Grill feels classic yet modernly fresh at the same time. A space where guests feel instantly comfortable," said MML's Chef April Bloomfield. "We're cooking with beautiful, locally sourced Texas beef, aging it properly, and keeping things quite straightforward so the quality really shows. There's a confidence in that kind of simplicity. A good martini, a proper steak, classic puddings—it's the sort of place where you settle in, feel looked after, and hopefully want to come back again and again."

The Driskill Grill and Bar: Under the creative direction of MML Chef April Bloomfield, Executive Chef Nick Erven brings a bold new vision to the iconic The Driskill Grill and Bar—where dry-aged steaks, chilled martinis, and old-world service meet the grandeur of Austin's most storied dining room. The space has been redesigned by Lambert Maguire Design, preserving original architectural elements while introducing period-inspired materials—unlacquered brass, walnut burl paneling, and a pewter bar—set against a palette of deep burgundies and greens. Floral design, decorative elements, and art curation were led by Marjorie Harris.

The Victorian: This lively, two-story cocktail experience blends Old West saloon spirit with refined English pub influences, set within a space that has housed a variety of businesses over the hotel's 140-year history. Anchored by a striking mahogany bar with inlaid cowhide panels, the space is layered with plush lounge seating, velvet drapery and vintage details, with a mezzanine level for pool and card play. The beverage program highlights heritage whiskeys, classic cocktails, and a range of beers, paired with Texas-inspired provisions.

1886 Café & Bakery: This beloved Austin staple has been reimagined through the MML lens, honoring its legacy as a longtime gathering place while introducing refreshed offerings. The menu features updated takes on Texan classics alongside housemade pastries from Swedish Hill, MML's artisanal Austin-based bakery, blending nostalgia with a modern approach.

A Grand New Era for Gatherings & Celebrations

The Driskill has long stood as a gathering place for politicians, cattle barons, oil tycoons and international dignitaries, serving as a setting for election watch parties, opulent celebrations and unforgettable service since its origins in 1886. Now in its next era, The Driskill remains the landmark for storied celebrations across its more than 18,000 square feet of meeting and social spaces.

Each of the social spaces is anchored by the Mezzanine Level, a vibrant private floor adorned in crown molding, natural light and lush greenery inspired by Lady Bird Johnson. A focal point of the renovation is the introduction of the 2,800-square-foot Citadel Ballroom. Originally a private club with a secret entrance that "spirited" in liquor through Prohibition, this storied venue now serves as a refined space for occasions of up to 200 guests and is accented with warm yellow and gold touches. Additional enhancements have also been made to The Driskill Ballroom, The Maximillian Room, The Crystal Room, Jim Hogg Parlor, and The Austin Room—cementing The Driskill as the premier destination for celebrations, weddings, milestones and sophisticated meetings.

The Driskill remains part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, a portfolio of independent hotels that celebrate history and character. For more information, please visit driskillhotel.com or follow along on Instagram @thedriskill.

ABOUT PIXIU REAL ESTATE:

Pixiu Real Estate, founded in 2010, is an Austin-based real estate investment platform focused on signature assets across Texas. The firm owns and operates a growing portfolio of office, hospitality, retail, and development properties, including landmark Austin assets such as the Littlefield and Scarbrough buildings adjacent to The Driskill. Pixiu Real Estate is part of Pixiu Investments, a diversified investment platform with holdings across real estate, hospitality, energy, technology, consumer brands, and professional sports. Pixiu Investments is also a founding partner of Austin FC and Q2 Stadium.

ABOUT WOODBINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION:

Woodbine Development Corporation is a full-service real estate company with more than 50 years of development, investment, acquisition and asset management experience. Since its founding in 1973, Woodbine has been involved in more than $7 billion in commercial real estate development, including resort, mixed-use, office, residential, industrial and master-planned projects throughout the United States. The Dallas-based company offers a depth of hospitality expertise and services, including ground-up development, renovation, repositioning, asset management and ownership for full-service destinations and select-service stays for global and boutique brands alike. Its portfolio also features Woodbine Legacy Investments, an acquisition platform dedicated to the purchase and repositioning of lifestyle resorts, and Woodbine Commercial, a brokerage entity focused on industrial/office. Learn more at www.woodbinedevelopment.com.

ABOUT THE UNBOUND COLLECTION BY HYATT:

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it's a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire guests seeking elevated service when they travel. For more information, please visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT SWOON, THE STUDIO:

Founded by Samantha Sano and led with partner Joslyn Taylor, SWOON, the studio is a design house focused on branding, residential, commercial and hospitality interior design, experiential design, photography, and retail curation. Since its inception in 2009, SWOON has been a true multi-disciplinary design house, venturing beyond its founding discipline of branding to experiment with pursuits ranging from art directing fashion windows, concepting events, and designing private residences.

swoonthestudio.com

ABOUT MCGUIRE MOORMAN LAMBERT HOSPITALITY:

Based in Austin, TX, McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality is a partnership between restaurateurs Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman and hotelier Liz Lambert. Together, they develop and manage projects spanning restaurants, hotels, and retail, in Texas and beyond. With a reputation for highly considered interiors, award-winning food and beverage programs, best-in-class service, and an exacting attention to detail, MML Hospitality's portfolio includes 30-plus restaurants across Texas, California and Aspen. In 2021, the group expanded into hotels with the opening of Hotel Saint Vincent in New Orleans, including two full-service restaurants, bars, in-room dining, and banquets. MML Hospitality partners are joined by an industry-leading team of hospitality professionals spanning creative, culinary, beverage, human resources, marketing and accounting.

ABOUT LAMBERT MCGUIRE DESIGN:

Founded in 2019 by Liz Lambert and Larry McGuire, Lambert McGuire Design (LMD) is an architecture and design studio located in Austin, Texas. As celebrated and seasoned hotelier and restaurateur, Liz and Larry lead the design practice with creative vision that is complemented by vast operational experience in the hospitality space. With dexterity between adaptive reuse and new build, the studio's restaurant, hotel, and retail projects span local, regional and overseas destinations.

ABOUT CLAYTON KORTE:

Clayton Korte creates places that celebrate their environment and exalt the human experience at the intersection of architecture, authenticity, and craft. What began as a small architecture practice in 1983 has evolved into a firm today that includes interior design and brand services with offices in Austin and San Antonio. Though their Texas architecture roots run deep, work on winery, ranch, hospitality, and residential projects have taken Clayton Korte to California, Colorado, Michigan, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information, visit claytonkorte.com or follow on Instagram @clayton_korte.

Media Contact

C&R PR, The Driskill, 1 8179466098, [email protected], https://driskillhotel.com/

SOURCE The Driskill