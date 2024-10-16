Reverend Publishes New Christian Book Exploring the Power of Hearing God's Call

"When a believer strays from their faith, God pursues them until he finds them and brings them back," Ott said. "He calls them to be holy and to walk in the power of the spirit, to attend the true fellowship with one another, and equips us to be fearless in the spiritual battles of life." Post this

"This book is about hearing God's call," Ott said. "It takes you into the word to search out the various ways in which God speaks to believers and how he reveals his will and plans to Christians."

Each chapter offers biblical insights and real-life examples of how God speaks and leads his people, equipping readers to walk boldly in the holy spirit's power. Whether seeking to deepen a relationship with Christ, overcoming spiritual challenges, or finding true purpose in the kingdom, Ott offers tools and wisdom to help live a spirit-led life.

"When a believer strays from their faith, God pursues them until he finds them and brings them back," Ott said. "He calls them to be holy and to walk in the power of the spirit, to attend the true fellowship with one another, and equips us to be fearless in the spiritual battles of life."

"When Lightning Strikes: Hearing God's Call"

By Lonnie Ott

ISBN: 9798385022847 (softcover); 9798385022854 (hardcover); 9798385022861 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rev. Lonnie Ott has been the pastor of town and country churches in Colo., Wyo., Neb., and more for 45 years (since 1979). In 1976 he received a BS in Sociology with a History minor from the University of Nebraska, Kearney (formerly Kearney State College); In 1980 he received a MDiv from Denver Seminary. His vast experience has given him greater insight into the spirit filled life, as well as great stories of unusual encounters with God. He currently lives in his hometown of Aurora, Neb., along with his dog Ammo. To learn more, please visit https://www.lonnieott.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Author Lonnie Ott