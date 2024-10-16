Reverend Publishes New Christian Book Exploring the Power of Hearing God's Call

Described as "a must-read for those longing to experience the fullness of God with every step of faith"
AURORS, Neb., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lonnie Ott, A Denver Seminary graduate with decades of experience in the spirit-filled life, has poured his wealth of knowledge and personal encounters with God in his new book, "When Lightning Strikes: Hearing God's Call," a Christian read about hearing God's call, and educating others about his word in various ways.
Whether readers have wandered far from faith or are seeking to deepen their relationship with Christ, Ott reveals how God pursues every believer with relentless love, aiming to inspire them to draw themselves back to him. Addtionally, from insights and teaching, Ott can aid readers in recognizing God's call, aligning their lives with his will, and experiencing the life of holiness, power, and fellowship designed for them.
"This book is about hearing God's call," Ott said. "It takes you into the word to search out the various ways in which God speaks to believers and how he reveals his will and plans to Christians."
Each chapter offers biblical insights and real-life examples of how God speaks and leads his people, equipping readers to walk boldly in the holy spirit's power. Whether seeking to deepen a relationship with Christ, overcoming spiritual challenges, or finding true purpose in the kingdom, Ott offers tools and wisdom to help live a spirit-led life.
"When a believer strays from their faith, God pursues them until he finds them and brings them back," Ott said. "He calls them to be holy and to walk in the power of the spirit, to attend the true fellowship with one another, and equips us to be fearless in the spiritual battles of life."
"When Lightning Strikes: Hearing God's Call"
By Lonnie Ott
ISBN: 9798385022847 (softcover); 9798385022854 (hardcover); 9798385022861 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Rev. Lonnie Ott has been the pastor of town and country churches in Colo., Wyo., Neb., and more for 45 years (since 1979). In 1976 he received a BS in Sociology with a History minor from the University of Nebraska, Kearney (formerly Kearney State College); In 1980 he received a MDiv from Denver Seminary. His vast experience has given him greater insight into the spirit filled life, as well as great stories of unusual encounters with God. He currently lives in his hometown of Aurora, Neb., along with his dog Ammo. To learn more, please visit https://www.lonnieott.com/.
