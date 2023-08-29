Reverend Shares Memoir About Growing Up in South Africa During Apartheid

In "A Child of Apartheid," Scheepers details his childhood as the youngest of seven, and follows his upbringing, including going to seminary school, his marriage, and the birth and eventual passing of his son and daughter. Tweet this

"My story could be the story of tens of thousands of nonwhites, mixed race, people of color, ethnicity, culture, class, and caste born and living in a world of white supremacy," said Scheepers. "I am not seeking empathy, as I have grown to embrace opportunities of privilege and leadership in the church, my career and society. This is seen through my eyes within the contexts of my growth, pain, and successes before I emigrated to the USA."

Scheepers will continue to dedicate any proceeds from his book to several charities to honor the legacy of his two deceased children, Robin and Sandi. The beneficiaries will be the ministries of spiritual dancing, and junior choir at St. Timothy's Anglican church in Factreton, Cape Town, and a scholarship fund for psychiatric students in need of financial assistance in Cape Town.

"This book is meant for the eyes of the beautiful people of the Cape Flats and surrounding areas of Cape Town," said Scheepers. "My late children have been my inspiration, and this book is to become a legacy of their purpose."

"A Child of Apartheid: A Memoir of a Colored Capetonian"

By Noble F. Scheepers

ISBN: 9798823005678 (softcover); 9798823005661 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

The Reverend Noble F. Scheepers is a dedicated pastoral minister with a strong emphasis on equipping young people with leadership skills within the Church and community. He is currently an Episcopal Priest with the Diocese of Massachusetts. He has developed musical programs and spiritual development in congregations in Southern Africa. Scheepers currently resides with his family in Jamaica Plain, Mass. To learn more, please visit http://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840670-a-child-of-apartheid.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE AuthorHouse