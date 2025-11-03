Reverie Residential Expands to Southern New Hampshire -- A Homecoming for Founder Lindsay Dreyer

"I see real estate through both lenses — the local knowledge of someone who grew up here and the strategic expertise of building a top-performing DC brokerage." Post this

"I started my real estate career in DC, but Peterborough has always been home," said Lindsay Dreyer, Founder and Principal Broker of Reverie Residential. "This is the area that shaped who I am, and I'm thrilled to be back doing what I love — now as a mom of three, raising my family in the same community that raised me."

Dreyer's dual-market experience gives her a rare vantage point: the local insight of someone who knows these towns by heart, paired with the sophisticated expertise that comes from leading a top-performing brokerage in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets. That combination positions her as both a relocation specialist and a trusted advisor for clients moving from urban areas to Southern New Hampshire.

Founded in 2011, Reverie has grown from a DC startup into a $1B+ firm celebrated for its design-forward marketing, agent-first culture, and unwavering client service. With recognition as Best of DC and Best of Washingtonian and more than 400 five-star reviews, Reverie has proven that independence and excellence can thrive side by side — and now brings that same philosophy north.

The Southern New Hampshire expansion will establish Reverie's presence in Peterborough, Keene, Amherst, Bedford, and the surrounding Monadnock communities — serving clients who seek a real estate experience defined by clarity, intention, and artistry.

"This region shares the same spirit that inspired Reverie's creation — people who care deeply about how and where they live," Dreyer said. "Our approach isn't transactional. It's about helping people design lives that feel like home."

Reverie Residential's model — one that blends creative marketing, strategic guidance, and a deeply personal client experience — offers an alternative to the legacy brokerages that have long defined the region.

"Many of the firms in Southern New Hampshire are legacy operations — structured, established, and often led from afar," Dreyer said. "Reverie is locally owned and personally led. We live here, we're raising families here, and our success is rooted in this community's growth and vitality."

Unlike large-scale or corporate brands, Reverie operates with the independence to craft strategies that reflect the individuality of each client and each home.

"The big-box firms chase efficiency and shareholder value," Dreyer added. "We choose intention, artistry, and excellence that can't be mass-produced."

With roots in Peterborough and reach that extends to Washington, DC, Reverie Residential brings a uniquely dual-lens perspective to every client relationship — pairing the warmth and depth of local knowledge with the creative strategy and high-level expertise of a national brand.

"This isn't just an expansion," said Dreyer. "It's a return to where it all began — and a commitment to helping more people build their own version of 'home,' right here in the place that built me."

About Reverie Residential

Reverie Residential is an independent, woman-owned real estate brokerage serving Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Southern New Hampshire. Founded by Lindsay Dreyer, the firm has achieved over $1 billion in career sales, earned recognition as Best of DC and Best of Washingtonian, and built a reputation for blending creative strategy and design thinking with disciplined market expertise. Rooted in connection, clarity, and conviction, Reverie is where vision meets execution — and where every client's story finds its place.

