Reversing Canada's Loneliness Crisis One Match at a Time

"We believe that the cure for loneliness isn't more social media; it's shared movement and human connection," says Aman Bassi, Founder of Connectplayers. "Our platform isn't about collecting followers; it's about finding a tennis partner, a walking group, or a local sports club. We are using the phone to get people off the phone and onto the court or the trail."

Connectplayers is reversing this trend by making it simple to find players based on three key criteria:

Sport & Activity: Choose from over 25 sports (like tennis, pickleball, or badminton) and 5 de-stressing activities (including yoga, hiking, and walking).

Distance: By default, the app identifies players within a 25 KM radius, but this can be easily adjusted to keep games as local as desired.

Skill Level: Find a compatible player based on a 10-point skill level. The app automatically prioritizes players within 2 levels, ensuring games stay balanced and fun.

Users can further refine their search by age and gender preferences to play with peers in their own age bracket, and filter for men's, women's, or mixed groups.

Connectplayers is transforming how people find community, whether it's for a morning stroll or a badminton match. Today, over 40,000 users are building connections in the app, driving toward a goal of bringing 250,000 people together by the end of 2026. Recent Statistics Canada social surveys indicate that people who participate in local groups report significantly higher levels of life satisfaction and mental health.

Connectplayers is currently available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Connectplayers: Connectplayers is a Canadian-founded mobile platform that connects people through sports and activities. Making it simple to find players, connect with the ideal opponent, and schedule matches at preferred times and locations. With a mission to build healthier, more connected communities, the app offers tools for discovery, real-time chat, and effortless match scheduling across 25+ activities. Free to download. Easy to connect. Local to play.

Media Contact

Jenna Fortin, Connect Players, 1 6043166556, [email protected], https://connectplayers.ca/

SOURCE Connect Players