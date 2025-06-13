RevGenetics Launches Super Z: Advanced Quercetin and Zinc Supplement with Enhanced Absorption

"With Super Z, we've redefined supplementation, delivering nutrients at a cellular level like never before," said Anthony Loera, Founder of RevGenetics. Post this

Advanced Formulation for Optimal Health

Super Z combines high-bioavailability quercetin with zinc in a quercetin nano micelle formula. Standard quercetin has low oral bioavailability (<2%), but our proprietary micelle technology is estimated to significantly boost absorption, ensuring your body maximizes these nutrients' potential. Quercetin acts as a natural zinc ionophore, helping zinc enter cells to support immune function (Zinc Ionophore Activity). Zinc is essential for immune cell development and may help maintain overall health (Zinc as Gatekeeper).

Why Choose Super Z?

Enhanced Absorption: Estimated up to 85x better quercetin bioavailability compared to standard forms.

Immune Support: Quercetin's ionophore action may enhance zinc's cellular effects, supporting a robust immune response.

Advanced Delivery: Micelle technology ensures stable, efficient nutrient delivery, surpassing traditional supplements.

Science-Backed: Formulated based on research to promote wellness and vitality.

Exploring Anti-Aging Potential

Emerging research suggests quercetin may promote cellular health by targeting senescent cells linked to aging (Senolytics in Mice). While human studies are ongoing, Super Z's advanced formulation makes it a promising choice for those exploring longevity supplements (Low-Dose Quercetin).

Quality and Commitment

Super Z is non-GMO, manufactured in the USA, and backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Consult your healthcare provider before use, as quercetin may interact with medications like antibiotics (Quercetin Overview).

Availability

Ready to unlock your health potential? Purchase Super Z, the best quercetin supplement for absorption, at the RevGenetics website. Follow dosage instructions and consult your doctor for personalized advice.

About RevGenetics

RevGenetics is a leader in nutritional science, dedicated to creating research-driven supplements to increase zinc absorption and enhance longevity. Since 2007, RevGenetics has pioneered the use of cutting-edge delivery technologies, such as nano micelles and micronization, to dramatically improve nutrient absorption and efficacy.

Its product lineup includes research-driven formulations like MetaCurcumin 277x™, featuring TetraCurcumin (the rare white curcumin), X500 Clinically Tested Micronized Resveratrol, NMN supplements since 2016, and M98 Resveratrol Complete™, the only form of resveratrol that is better absorbed and lasts longer (while activating Sirtuins) on the market. RevGenetics continues to lead in the formulation of science-based supplements that enhance bioavailability, improve zinc ionophore transport, and support healthy aging. Its flagship NAD+ support NRN formula, Advanced NAD 1000, remains a top choice among longevity enthusiasts seeking high-purity NMN type absorption using using the transporter gene and acid resistant capsules to power cellular energy and mitochondrial health, without resorting to other NAD supplements (like NR and Niacinamide) that initially downregulate Sirtuin activation which could badly affect other supplements.

Learn more at www.RevGenetics.com.

Media Contact

Anthony Loera, RevGenetics, 1 888-738-4363, [email protected], https://www.revgenetics.com

SOURCE RevGenetics