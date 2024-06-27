Revieve and MatsukiyoCocokara Introduce Groundbreaking Beauty Solutions, Transforming the Beauty Experience in Japan

These innovative solutions powered by cutting-edge AI technology will provide elevated beauty consumer experiences in skin, makeup and hair.

HELSINKI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve, a leading personalized digital brand experience company, today announced their partnership with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co (MatsukiyoCocokara), a prominent beauty and healthcare retailer, to redefine the beauty journey, leveraging advanced AI technology to offer customers personalized skincare, haircare, and makeup recommendations.

This collaboration introduces a trio of cutting-edge solutions, all powered by the Revieve Beauty Platform: the Digital Skincare Advisor, Virtual Try-On (VTO), and Digital Haircare Advisor. Shoppers gain access to expert skin, face, and hair analysis along with personalized product suggestions, transforming the shopping experience into an immersive, interactive, and seamless journey.

Revieve and MatsukiyoCocokara's commitment to enhancing the digital and in-store beauty journey with these technologies signifies the beginning of a customer-centric revolution in beauty retailing. By harnessing AI-driven recommendations and expert digital evaluations, customers are empowered to embrace their unique beauty preferences, embarking on an exceptional, transformative beauty journey.

Whether delving into skincare, makeup, or haircare, shoppers can immerse themselves in a personalized consultation as if they had a beauty expert by their side. The convenience of real-time analysis and assistance and tailored recommendations elevates the beauty experience, transforming the online shopping and in-store visit experience.

The solutions have already been implemented in a two-phase rollout. The first phase saw the introduction of the Skincare Advisor and VTO at the new Shibuya store, offering customers personalized skincare recommendations and the ability to virtually try on makeup products for informed decision-making.

Following this, the same was released on MatsukiyoCocokara's new website, while the Haircare Advisor was also launched to further enhance the customer experience by helping them discover the ideal haircare products tailored to their unique needs and preferences.

The Skincare Advisor employs advanced AI technology to analyze individual skin requirements, taking into account factors such as skin type, concerns, and environmental influences. It then provides customized skincare recommendations, addressing issues like acne-prone skin, anti-aging concerns, and hydration.

The Makeup Virtual Try-On (VTO) allows customers to virtually experiment with a wide range of makeup products. With a simple scan, they can visualize how different lipstick shades, eyeshadows, and foundations appear on their face, making the decision-making process engaging and interactive.

Lastly, the Digital Haircare Advisor offers expert recommendations for haircare products based on an analysis of hair texture, concerns, and desired outcomes. It guides customers in selecting the perfect products for nourishing, styling, and maintaining their hair, ensuring that all their haircare needs are met accurately.

Both in-store and online, customers can exclusively access a variety of innovative beauty solutions. These solutions include the Skincare Advisor, Makeup VTO, and Haircare Advisor, and MatsukiyoCocokara store staff will be equipped with tablets to offer personalized assistance and expert guidance to customers. Additionally, the convenience and benefits of this experience extend beyond the store walls, as the general public can easily access it by scanning a QR code.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Revieve, marking a pivotal moment for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co's leadership in Japan's beauty and healthcare retail sector ," says Mr. Takashi Matsumoto, Senior Managing Director, MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. "Our shared vision is to redefine the beauty and cosmetics experience, transcending traditional methods and embracing a more convenient and versatile approach, making online buying the new norm in Japan. Historically, customers in Japan have primarily purchased cosmetics through physical stores, either to understand the product before purchase or to buy regularly used items online, or to purchase items not available in stores based on others' reviews. Our partnership aims to break this mold by enabling customers to understand and purchase products online without visiting a physical store, thereby aiming for a more convenient purchasing method to become commonplace in Japan."

"The partnership with Revieve was rooted in our commitment to upholding the trust we've cultivated with our Japanese customers, particularly in makeup and skincare. Recognizing the paramount importance of solid technological capabilities, we saw in Revieve a fitting ally to propel us forward in the digital landscape of the beauty sector. By joining forces, we are confident that the digital services we develop together will play a pivotal role in our long-term growth strategy," continued Mr. Takashi Matsumoto, Senior Managing Director, MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

"This collaboration with MatsukiyoCocokara represents a significant milestone in our quest to redefine the beauty retail experience. MatsukiyoCocokara's dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences aligns perfectly with our vision for a new era of beauty interactions. Together, we aim to revolutionize how customers discover and choose beauty products, ensuring that every visit, whether online or in-store, becomes an immersive and fulfilling experience," says Revieve CEO Sampo Parkkinen.

