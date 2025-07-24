Revieve and SunSolve MD Redefine Sun Protection: AI-Powered Skincare Experience to Educate, Personalize, and Protect

Cutting-edge partnership brings personalized SPF education and science-backed skincare to the forefront, online and in-store at Harrods, Bluemercury, and Bergdorf Goodman

LONDON and CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve, the global leader in personalized digital brand experiences in skin, beauty, and wellness, has partnered with SunSolve MD—a new trailblazing, science-led, dermatologist-founded sun protection brand—to launch the AI-powered SunSolve Skincare Advisor. This collaboration delivers a first-of-its-kind skin analysis and sun care experience to consumers across the UK and US, both online and in-store at premium retailers including Harrods (UK), Bluemercury (US), and Bergdorf Goodman (US).

Combining medical-grade innovation with the power of artificial intelligence, the SunSolve Skincare Advisor educates and empowers consumers to take sun protection seriously—offering real-time skin assessments and a tailored SPF-first skincare routine, all from a selfie and a few lifestyle questions. This new experience makes sun care smarter, simpler, and more visually compelling than ever. Available via the newly launched SunSolve MD website and on iPads in select luxury retail locations, the Skincare Advisor allows users to receive a personalized analysis and product routine built around their unique skin needs and lifestyle, with a special focus on daily sun protection.

Skincare Reimagined: One Formula, Total Protection

SunSolve MD is redefining how we think about sunscreen—not as an afterthought, but as the foundation of an effective skincare routine. The brand's all-in-one formulas deliver SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection while targeting specific skin concerns like dryness, sensitivity, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes. Each product merges multiple high-performance benefits—hydration, anti-aging, pollution defense, DNA repair—into a single, luxurious step.

With five targeted face formulas and a mineral SPF 50 eye cream, SunSolve MD reduces the barriers to daily SPF use while eliminating the need for multi-step routines.

"Our products are about radical simplicity and skin health without compromise," said Portia Dieguez, the brand's Chief Strategy Officer. "Together with Revieve's AI technology, we're not just personalizing skincare—we're creating a new category where sun protection is no longer an afterthought, but a foundational step of modern skincare."

Powered by AI. Designed for Real Life.

The SunSolve Skincare Advisor uses Revieve's proprietary AI and computer vision technology to assess over 100 skin metrics from a selfie and a short lifestyle quiz. In minutes, users receive a customized product recommendation that addresses their skin goals—whether they're shopping online or testing in-store.

"Our technology is designed to make smarter skincare accessible, visual, and results-driven," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "Together with SunSolve MD, we're addressing one of the most overlooked aspects of skincare—sun protection—with intelligence, ease, and real-time personalization."

Inside Every Bottle: Skin Science Meets Everyday Luxury

Each SunSolve MD formula is powered by the brand's proprietary ZnO+ Mineral Care Complex, featuring:

Micronized zinc oxide for reef-safe, broad-spectrum UV protection

Niacinamide to strengthen the skin barrier

Allantoin and bisabolol to soothe sensitivity

Phytoplankton extract to help repair visible UV damage

All products are vegan, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and free from synthetic fragrance, silicones, parabens, drying alcohols, and gluten. The lightweight, blendable textures are designed to feel invisible on the skin—whether worn alone or under makeup. From the CeraPol-3 enriched "Firm + Replenish" formula for mature skin to the Bio-Phenol-5 infused "Detox + Shield" for city life, each SKU offers a luxurious, skin-first experience with measurable results.

Education-First, Health-Focused

Beyond cutting-edge formulations, SunSolve MD is on a mission to educate consumers about SPF's essential role in daily skincare. Through digital content, AI-guided discovery, and advocacy partnerships, the brand is addressing a major gap in public knowledge: that UV protection is not seasonal—it's essential, every day, year-round. Users learn not only about their skin type but about the lifelong importance of SPF in preventing premature aging, environmental damage, and skin cancer. The brand also champions awareness around pollution protection and DNA repair—positioning SPF as a year-round, integrated skincare essential.

"People don't realize that over 90% of visible skin aging is due to sun exposure," Portia Dieguez adds. "With tools like the AI Advisor and our commitment to education, we're helping customers become smarter, more proactive, and more confident in their routines."

Where to Experience the Future of Skincare

The SunSolve Skincare Advisor is now live across the UK and US through:

Online at www.sunsolvemd.com (UK + US)

In-store at Harrods (UK), Bluemercury (US), and Bergdorf Goodman (US) via in-store iPads

How It Works:

TELL US ABOUT YOU – Share insights about your daily routine, environment, and skin concerns

CAPTURE YOUR SKIN – Take a selfie for a quick, AI-powered skin assessment

DISCOVER YOUR FORMULA – Instantly receive a customized SPF skincare recommendation, crafted by experts

