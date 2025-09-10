Revieve Celebrates 2025 Milestones of Industry Recognition and AI Innovation, Preparing Brands for the Next Era of Beauty Growth

Beauty tech leader continues to drive industry impact with cutting-edge AI solutions, reshaping the future of personalized beauty experiences

HELSINKI, Finland and CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a global leader in AI-driven beauty and wellness technology, is entering the back-to-school season with strong momentum, marked by prestigious award wins, strategic partnerships, and the expansion of its enterprise-grade personalization platform.

This year has been nothing short of groundbreaking for Revieve, with industry recognition, game-changing product launches, and a continued commitment to transforming the beauty experience through AI.

Industry Recognition Across Global Platforms

Revieve's technology has been recognized on multiple award stages in 2025, underscoring its leadership at the intersection of artificial intelligence and consumer experience.

With Paula's Choice, Revieve won Outstanding New Ecommerce Experience at the CommerceNexty Awards for its AI-powered Skin Analyzer.

At the Industry.Beauty Awards, Revieve was highly commended for its work with The INKEY List and shortlisted with KIKO Milano and Kate Somerville .

Revieve was also named a finalist in three categories at the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards 2025:

Best Use of Technology (Brands) – BYOMA Smart Skin Scan

Best Breakthrough Skincare Tool – RoC Skincare x Revieve AI Skin Insight

Best Breakthrough Omnichannel Technology – Shop by Inspiration

Revieve was also recognized with the 2025 Global Tech Award for Beauty Technology, further establishing its leadership in AI-powered personalization.

"These nominations and awards reflect the strength of our partnerships and the real results our technology is delivering across every touchpoint of the consumer journey," says Sampo Parkkinen, CEO at Revieve.

Building on this recognition, Revieve has accelerated its innovation roadmap, delivering AI-powered features that transform the consumer beauty experience and, in turn, drive measurable growth for brands and retailers.

Exciting Innovations Driving Consumer and Business Impact

Shop by Inspiration – A new feature in the AI Makeup Advisor that turns inspiration into purchase. With Match the Look and Shop the Look, consumers can seamlessly recreate curated styles with personalized product matches.

Signature Retail Media Campaigns – A flexible solution for partners to launch multi-brand, multi-channel campaigns from a single base, supported by unified reporting and performance dashboards.

Conversational AI Advisor – The world's first enterprise-ready, emotionally intelligent AI Advisor for skincare, makeup, and hair care, powered by Generative AI, BeautyML, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI.

Skin Age Diagnostics – A groundbreaking advancement in Revieve's skin analysis engine that estimates skin age and delivers tailored product recommendations. Already adopted by leading skincare brands, this innovation, launched ahead of Skincare Awareness Month this September, reinforces Revieve's commitment to education, early intervention, and personalized skincare at every age.

Brand Philosophy – A new framework empowering brands to align personalization, sustainability, and AI-driven insights across all consumer touchpoints.

Knowledge-Sharing and Thought Leadership

Revieve continues to guide industry conversations on the role of AI in beauty retail. Earlier this year, the company launched a three-part Strategic Webinar Series, covering:

Winning the Beauty Shopper in an AI-Driven Discovery Marketplace

Conversational AI and the Future of Beauty E-commerce

Reimagining the Makeup Discovery Journey through Intent-Driven Technology

Most recently, Revieve collaborated with Amazon Market intelligence platform Jungle Scout to deliver the Beauty Growth Playbook: Winning with AI Personalization and Marketplace Intelligence, connecting Amazon marketplace insights with omnichannel personalization strategies.

"AI is no longer a future concept — it's a present-day imperative," says Irina Mazur, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Revieve. "We're helping brands deliver meaningful, measurable experiences that educate, inspire, and convert consumers across every channel."

Commitment to the Future of Beauty

"At a time when consumers expect smarter, more intuitive experiences, we remain focused on building scalable solutions that help brands and retailers grow," added Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "Our mission is to empower the beauty industry with tools that are intelligent, measurable, and built for the future."

About Revieve

Revieve is the global leader and preferred partner to beauty, health, and wellness brands seeking to deliver hyper-personalized digital experiences. Trusted by leading retailers and brands worldwide, Revieve offers a full spectrum of AI and AR-powered solutions that elevate every consumer journey—online, in-store, and beyond.

Revieve's award-winning solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist and AI Hair Color Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

Revieve's enterprise-grade technology platform is available worldwide and through the Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling scalable, engaging, and intelligent consumer experiences.

