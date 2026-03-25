Revieve Expands Beauty Brand and Retailer Reach into Generative AI Discovery Platforms, Starting with AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT

AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT helps brands guide, personalize, and control consumer discovery experiences

CHICAGO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the launch of its AI Beauty Discovery Connect solution suite, Revieve, a global leader in AI-powered beauty solutions, today announced a critical activation within the initiative: AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT — a fully white-labeled, brand-controlled solution enabling beauty brands and retailers to expand into emerging Generative AI platforms and marketplaces.

As platforms like ChatGPT rapidly evolve into powerful consumer entry points, the meaning of omnichannel is being redefined. Consumers are increasingly beginning their skincare research within these AI-driven environments — exploring concerns, ingredients, and routines before ever visiting a brand website or retail destination.

Revieve's AI Skin Advisor ensures brands and retailers are not merely present in these environments — but in control of the experience from the very first moment of discovery.

Taking Control of Discovery in the Generative AI Marketplace

As AI-powered discovery platforms become new marketplace entry points, brands and retailers face a strategic inflection point. Without a structured presence in these channels, engagement risks becoming generic, unbranded, and disconnected from long-term loyalty strategies.

AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT addresses this shift by enabling brands and retailers to deliberately shape and guide their presence within this emerging discovery layer.

AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT empowers beauty brands and retailers to:

Own the discovery experience within ChatGPT — analyzing skin needs, educating, and recommending in their distinct brand voice

Establish a branded micro-environment inside the platform, free from competitive noise and generic responses

Gain visibility into how consumers explore, evaluate, and engage within this new AI-driven channel

Translate those insights into stronger owned-channel engagement, loyalty-building strategies, and accelerated paths to purchase

Powered by Revieve's proprietary Skin Analysis technology and globally enriched beauty catalog, AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT creates a branded micro-experience within the platform — enabling brands and retailers to architect their own discovery layer and shape how consumers explore, evaluate, and engage.

Expanding, Growing, and Differentiating in the New Discovery Economy

This expansion is not about replacing the sophisticated journeys brands and retailers deliver across their owned websites, apps, in-store experiences, or retail media ecosystems.

It is about expanding reach, strengthening influence, and differentiating presence within a rapidly evolving discovery economy.

In the AI era, a comprehensive strategy requires elevating the journeys brands control — while ensuring they are also present where new discovery begins. As AI-driven platforms become formative stages of the path to purchase, brands and retailers must ensure their voice, expertise, and personalization logic guide the experience.

"This is not about replacing existing channel strategies," said Irina Mazur, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Revieve. "Owned and retail ecosystems remain critical and must continue to be elevated. But in the Generative AI era, a comprehensive strategy requires active participation in discovery platforms — where consumer preferences are increasingly formed before the path to purchase even begins."

A New Discovery Infrastructure for Beauty

AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT represents a critical activation within Revieve's broader AI Beauty Discovery Connect strategy — a framework designed to unify personalization across:

Owned digital channels

Retail media ecosystems

Social platforms

Generative AI discovery platforms

As AI-powered environments increasingly integrate shopping capabilities and transactional flows, Revieve ensures brands and retailers are not passive participants — but active architects of their presence within this evolving discovery infrastructure.

"We are witnessing the emergence of a new discovery infrastructure," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "Generative AI platforms are becoming part of the global commerce fabric. Brands and retailers cannot afford to be passive participants in this shift. With AI Beauty Discovery Connect and AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT, we are giving them the tools to actively shape their presence, protect their voice, and build enduring relationships within this new marketplace layer."

AI Skin Advisor for ChatGPT marks an essential step in the continued expansion of AI Beauty Discovery Connect, with additional category and platform activations planned as the Generative AI ecosystem evolves.

About Revieve

Revieve is the leading beauty technology company driving hyper-personalized experiences through the full spectrum of AI — from Skin Analysis and diagnostics to Generative AI. Trusted by global beauty brands and retailers, Revieve's platform powers intelligent, data-driven consumer journeys that combine discovery, education, and commerce.

Media Contact

Vitalia Vasilkova, Revieve, 358 440190475, [email protected]

SOURCE Revieve