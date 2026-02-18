Revieve Introduces LiveAR to Power Real-Time Clinical Results Visualization in Digital Skin Analysis

Revieve launches a real-time augmented reality capability that transforms digital skin analysis into an interactive experience, allowing consumers to visualize skin concerns live and helping brands deliver more engaging, personalized skincare journeys.

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve, a leader in AI-powered beauty and wellness technology, today announced the launch of LiveAR, a real-time skin visualization capability that transforms digital skin analysis from static diagnostics into an emotionally engaging, interactive experience.

LiveAR elevates traditional digital skin analysis by bringing clinical results to life through LiveAR visualization, allowing consumers to see their skin benefits in real time through an interactive virtual try-on experience. By bridging the gap between analysis and emotion, LiveAR helps consumers better understand their skin and feel more confident acting on those insights.

From Static Analysis to Real-Time Connection

While conventional digital diagnostics often rely on still images and delayed results, LiveAR introduces a dynamic, real-time layer to the experience. As users move, adjust lighting, or change facial expressions, skin insights respond instantly, creating a more natural, human interaction.

Concerns such as fine lines, pores, and redness are visualized directly on the face through intuitive, color-coded overlays that clearly show both location and severity. Real-time, hyper-personalised visual feedback transforms complex analysis into easy-to-understand visual insight, strengthening trust, comprehension, and emotional engagement—key drivers of engagement and conversion in digital skincare journeys.

"LiveAR represents a fundamental shift in how consumers experience skin analysis," said Irina Mazur, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Revieve. "When consumers can see their skin concerns appear live, in real time, the experience becomes personal and emotional—not just informational. That emotional connection is what drives confidence, trust, and meaningful action."

Key Capabilities of LiveAR Include:

Live visualization of skin concerns, including fine lines, pores, and redness

Dynamic, color-coded indicators that show location and severity in real time

Instant, real-time feedback that builds confidence and encourages next-step action

Cross-device compatibility, optimized for both web and mobile to ensure a smooth, accessible user experience

By combining advanced AI with real-time augmented reality, LiveAR enables consumers to move seamlessly from awareness to understanding—and from understanding to action.

A New Layer of Differentiation for Brands and Retailers

For beauty brands and retailers, LiveAR introduces a powerful new way to differentiate digital experiences in an increasingly competitive landscape. Real-time visualization adds emotional clarity to AI-driven insights, enabling moments that feel personal, intuitive, and memorable.

Fully embedded within Revieve's Digital Skincare Advisor, LiveAR requires no additional integration overhead—allowing brands and retailers to elevate their digital skincare experiences quickly and seamlessly across channels.

The result is deeper engagement, stronger emotional connection, and more effective product discovery—turning advanced skin analysis into brand-defining consumer moments.

Continuing Revieve's Innovation in AI-Powered Beauty

LiveAR builds on Revieve's ongoing innovation in AI-powered skin diagnostics, combining accuracy, accessibility, and fairness through the use of diverse datasets across demographics. The result is clear, easy-to-interpret analysis that supports personalized skincare recommendations and stronger customer satisfaction.

Designed for seamless adoption, LiveAR is fully embedded within Revieve's Digital Skincare Advisor, requiring no additional integration overhead for partners across digital touchpoints.

As consumers increasingly expect digital experiences that feel transparent, engaging, and confidence-driven, LiveAR marks the next step in how skin analysis is delivered—transforming insight into understanding, and understanding into action.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.

Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

Revieve's trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist and AI Hair Color Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints. Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

For more information, visit www.revieve.com.

Media Contact

Vitalia Vasilkova, Revieve, 358 440190475, [email protected], www.revieve.com

SOURCE Revieve