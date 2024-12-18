Revieve Joins Google Cloud Booth at NRF 2025 to Showcase the Future of Retail Innovation

The collaborative exhibit features the latest AI and AR retail technology advancements transforming the consumer shopping experience.

CHICAGO and HELSINKI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a leader in personalized digital brand experiences for global brands, retailers, and digital service providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness sectors, is proud to announce its inclusion in Google Cloud's booth (#5507) at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show. The event, taking place from January 12–14, 2025, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, is the premier global retail gathering, bringing together over 6,200 brands and attendees from 100+ countries.

As one of the partners exhibiting alongside Google Cloud, Revieve will spotlight its transformative technologies that are shaping the future of personalized retail experiences, showcasing innovations that span AI, data, and consumer engagement.

"We are honored to showcase Revieve's transformative solutions at Google Cloud's booth at NRF 2025," said Irina Mazur, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Revieve, who has been leading Revieve's collaboration with Google Cloud. "This milestone reflects the strength of our collaboration with Google Cloud and our commitment to equipping brands and retailers with innovative, market-leading technologies. By focusing on solutions that differentiate and drive measurable business outcomes, we empower our customers to stand out and succeed in an ever-evolving market."

Revolutionizing Beauty and Retail through Collaboration

Revieve's collaboration with Google Cloud began in January 2023, leveraging its enterprise-grade infrastructure to empower the beauty industry. The collaboration has driven significant milestones in retail innovation:

Digital Beauty Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace: Streamlined access for beauty businesses to deliver end-to-end personalized solutions.

'Shop by Inspiration' Launch ( February 2024 ): Powered by BeautyML and the Vertex AI platform, this feature transforms shopping journeys by combining visual inspiration with personalized product recommendations through tools like Match My Look and Shop the Look.

): Powered by BeautyML and the Vertex AI platform, this feature transforms shopping journeys by combining visual inspiration with personalized product recommendations through tools like Match My Look and Shop the Look. Next Gen AI Advisor Series ( October 2024 ): Introduced a comprehensive suite of AI-powered advisors—Skin, Makeup, and Hair—delivering deeply personalized and innovative consumer experiences through advanced Next Gen AI capabilities in a seamless, comprehensive journey.

What to Expect from Revieve at NRF

Revieve® will demonstrate its integrated solutions as part of Google Cloud's booth (#5507) in the Marketing & Analytics Zone, highlighting the convergence of Gen AI and data-driven insights to enhance both retail operations and consumer engagement. Visitors can explore:

Generative AI-Powered Personalization: Real-time consumer interactions, conversational AI, and data-informed product discovery.

Innovative Consumer Engagement and Power of Data: Cutting-edge technologies that foster deeper connections between brands and their customers. Leveraging unique data to further inform a variety of business decisions.

Proven Business Impact: Gain insights into real-world success stories, metrics, and case studies showcasing how Revieve's solutions have driven engagement, conversion rates, and revenue growth for leading brands.

"Our platform continues to set the standard for beauty retail innovation by delivering cutting-edge technology designed to engage consumers and create meaningful, revenue-driving solutions," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "We are excited to demonstrate how Revieve's solutions empower brands and retailers to elevate their offerings and build impactful connections with their customers."

"By tapping into Google Cloud's AI technologies, Revieve is driving tangible results across its business," said Paul Tepfenhart, Global Director of Retail Industry Strategy & Solutions at Google Cloud. "Together, we're helping retailers realize the full potential of AI and delivering new value to our shared customers."

Discover the Future of Retail with Revieve

Join Revieve at Google Cloud's booth (#5507) during NRF 2025 to explore the next generation of retail solutions. Discover how we are shaping the future of retail by combining personalization, operational efficiency, and cutting-edge AI to empower retailers worldwide.

With hands-on demonstrations, expert-led discussions, and data-driven presentations, attendees will leave with a comprehensive understanding of the latest advancements in AI-driven retail transformation.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.

Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

Revieve's trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints. Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

