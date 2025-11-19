Revieve Launches AI Beauty Discovery Connect to Help Beauty Brands and Retailers Expand into Generative AI Commerce Channels

The beauty tech pioneer introduces a new capability bridging brand, retail, and Generative AI ecosystems — connecting discovery, personalization, and shoppable experiences across emerging AI platforms.

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve, the pioneer in AI-powered personalization for the beauty industry, today announced AI Beauty Discovery Connect, a new capability that enables beauty brands and retailers to extend their personalized consumer experiences into emerging Generative AI discovery and commerce channels.

As major technology players unveil new AI-powered shopping ecosystems — from shoppable commerce experiences in ChatGPT — exemplified by OpenAI's partnership with Walmart — to Google's Gemini ecosystem and its emerging Agent Payments Protocol, and PayPal's Financial OS for AI Agents — a new era of AI-driven discovery and commerce is rapidly taking shape.

According to McKinsey (2025), more than a quarter of U.S. consumers already use Generative AI for product discovery or purchase-related queries, highlighting how quickly behavior is shifting toward AI-enabled shopping and conversational commerce.

Revieve's latest innovation ensures beauty brands and retailers are ready to engage in these new environments with the same precision, personalization, and brand integrity that define their owned and retail-media channels.

Bridging Beauty Discovery and Commerce in the Age of Generative AI

With AI Beauty Discovery Connect, Revieve enables brands and retailers to bring their full product intelligence, personalization logic, and consumer data strategies into the next generation of AI discovery platforms.

Powered by Revieve's globally enriched beauty catalog and commerce connectivity across brand and retail ecosystems, the platform ensures that every product, recommendation, and experience can be discoverable, contextual, and shoppable — wherever consumers engage, from brand websites and retail-media networks to conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini.

"For nearly a decade, Revieve has led the beauty industry's transformation through AI," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "With AI Beauty Discovery Connect, we're once again pioneering how beauty brands and retailers connect with consumers — extending reach into the new channels of Generative AI where discovery and purchase now converge."

"Generative AI is rapidly becoming a new entry point for consumer discovery, inspiration, and education," said Irina Mazur, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Revieve. "With AI Beauty Discovery Connect, we enable beauty brands and retailers to be present where those moments of curiosity begin — ensuring their experiences, data, and commerce strategies extend seamlessly into this next era of consumer engagement."

The Next Frontier of AI-Driven Beauty Engagement

This transformation is especially pronounced in beauty, where consumers increasingly seek expert-like digital experiences. NielsenIQ's 2025 Beauty Outlook reports a 40% year-over-year rise in AI-powered interactions, underscoring how quickly personalization expectations are reshaping engagement.

Building on that momentum, AI Beauty Discovery Connect helps brands and retailers unify personalization, data insights, and commerce across every touchpoint — strengthening their owned and retail-media ecosystems while preparing them to meet consumers where their journeys increasingly begin: within AI-powered discovery interfaces that recommend, educate, and inspire.

By doing so, Revieve continues to bridge the full spectrum of AI — from computer vision and AR to Generative AI — enabling beauty brands and retailers to deliver sophisticated, real-time, and data-informed experiences that drive loyalty, growth, and differentiation in a fast-evolving landscape.

About Revieve

Revieve is the leading beauty technology company driving hyper-personalized experiences through the full spectrum of AI — from diagnostics to Generative AI. Trusted by the world's top beauty brands, retailers, and digital service providers, Revieve's platform powers intelligent, data-driven consumer journeys that combine discovery, education, and commerce.

