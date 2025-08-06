Revieve Launches AI-Powered Skin Age Diagnostics, with RoC Skincare as First Adopter

Latest AI beauty solution reveals consumers' skin age, providing expert-backed insights on overall skin health

CHICAGO and HELSINKI, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve, a global leader in AI-driven beauty and wellness technology, is enhancing the consumer skincare journey with the introduction of its Skin Age Diagnostics. This new capability is not just an expansion of its comprehensive analysis but a pivotal step in transforming skincare recommendations and routine creation, allowing brands and retailers to offer deeper, more actionable consumer experiences while also making skincare insights more accessible and intuitive for consumers.

Revieve offers the most comprehensive and advanced AI-powered skin diagnostics, trusted by leading beauty and skincare brands worldwide. The Skin Age Diagnostics builds upon this industry-leading foundation, adding a new layer of insight to support brands in delivering even more tailored and advanced skincare solutions.

"This latest innovation represents an expansion of our AI-powered skincare solutions, enabling brands to deliver more tailored and sophisticated experiences to their customers," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO at Revieve. "With our Skin Age Diagnostics, we are taking skin diagnostics and recommendations to the next level, ensuring brands can offer a more nuanced, data-driven approach that meets the diverse needs of their consumers."

As the first brand to adopt this new capability, RoC Skincare, a leader in clinically-proven, age-defying skincare with more than 65 years of medical professional collaboration, is integrating Skin Age Diagnostics into its digital experience to provide consumers with even more precise, customized skincare solutions.

"At RoC Skincare, we have always been committed to pioneering innovative solutions that empower consumers with real, science-driven skincare," said Elizabeth Shaver, Senior Ecommerce & CRM Manager / Marketing at RoC Skincare. "By partnering with Revieve and incorporating Skin Age Diagnostics, we are taking personalization to a new level, ensuring that every individual receives tailored product recommendations that address their unique skin concerns and aging journey."

Additionally, Revieve and RoC Skincare are honored to be named finalists in the BeautyMatter NEXT Awards 2025, in the Best Breakthrough Skincare (Tool) category for their collaboration on the AI Skin Insight solution. This recognition highlights both companies' commitment to driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions in the beauty industry.

Empowering Brands to Tell Their Story and Build Deeper Consumer Connections

Revieve has long provided brands with a comprehensive suite of skin diagnostics, enabling hyper-personalized product recommendations and consumer journeys. The introduction of Skin Age Diagnostics marks a major evolution—unlocking the ability to identify a consumer's skin age. This breakthrough offers consumers a clear, relatable benchmark of their skin's health while deepening trust in the analysis. For brands, it refines diagnostic accuracy, enhances personalization, and opens up new storytelling opportunities that link product benefits directly to age-related skin concerns, ultimately driving deeper engagement and brand loyalty.

Simplifying Consumer Insights for Better Engagement

The Skin Age Diagnostics provides an intuitive interpretation of skin health, making it easier for consumers to understand their skin's condition while still benefiting from detailed diagnostics. This balance ensures accessibility without overwhelming consumers with complex data.

Enhancing Product Relevance and Skincare Journeys

While Revieve already delivers tailored product recommendations, the Skin Age Diagnostics enables brands to better align products with evolving consumer needs. This allows them to communicate product suitability effectively and create structured skincare journeys based on skin age profiles.

Strengthening Consumer Trust and Brand Value Proposition

Brands can now use AI-powered Skin Age Diagnostics to better educate consumers on skincare product benefits, increasing engagement and trust. This reinforces their unique value proposition, helping them build trust and long-term relationships with consumers.

By incorporating the Skin Age Diagnostics into the Skin Advisor and Skin Advisor Pro solutions, Revieve strengthens its commitment to equipping beauty brands with the tools to provide the most advanced, personalized, and accessible skincare experiences available today.

The Skin Age Diagnostics is now available for integration within digital beauty platforms. For more information, visit Roc Skincare AI Insight, explore Revieve's website, or contact Vitalia Vasilkova, Director of Marketing, Revieve.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.

Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

Revieve's trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist and AI Hair Color Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints. Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

For more information, visit www.revieve.com.

About RoC Skincare

RoC Skincare has been revolutionizing skincare science since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. RoC has continued to build on its legacy as a brand of firsts, launching the first broad-spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin, and the first brand to discover the method for stabilizing Retinol. Collaborating closely with Dermatologists, RoC scientists have spent over 67 years garnering a deep understanding of skin physiology at the cellular level. Today, RoC is at the forefront of dermatological innovation, harnessing cutting-edge technology to achieve over 35 patented breakthroughs in Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Pro Collagen Amino Acids. With over 150 clinical studies, every RoC formula undergoes rigorous clinical testing to prove its high efficacy without any compromises on safety. RoC is 100% hypoallergenic,100% non-comedogenic, PETA-approved, and always clinically proven.

