Revieve Launches Beauty Product IQ: A New Intelligence Layer Powering the Future of Beauty AI, Commerce, and Market Strategy

Revieve introduces Beauty Product IQ, transforming beauty product data into structured, AI-ready intelligence to power personalization, e-commerce, and advanced analytics

CHICAGO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve, a global leader in AI-powered beauty personalization, today announced the launch of Beauty Product IQ, a next-generation, structured and enriched beauty product intelligence offering designed to power AI, e-commerce, analytics, and the broader beauty ecosystem.

As the beauty industry accelerates toward AI-driven experiences and data-led decision-making, traditional product catalogs are no longer sufficient. Fragmented, inconsistent, and flat product data limits the ability of brands, retailers, and technology providers to deliver meaningful personalization, accurate insights, and scalable digital experiences.

Beauty Product IQ addresses this gap—transforming traditional product catalogs into a structured, enriched intelligence layer built for the demands of modern AI and commerce.

"We're moving from product catalogs to product intelligence," said Irina Mazur, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Revieve. "Beauty Product IQ defines a new standard—where product data is structured, contextual, and ready to power AI, personalization, and next-generation consumer experiences. This is the foundation required for beauty to fully realize the potential of modern AI."

A New Standard for Beauty Product Intelligence

Beauty Product IQ delivers a deeply structured and enriched foundation that enables product data to be fully understood, integrated, and activated across systems, platforms, and partners.

By translating the complexity of beauty products into machine-readable intelligence, Beauty Product IQ allows organizations to:

Power AI-driven personalization, discovery, and recommendation systems

Enhance e-commerce experiences through advanced merchandising and search

Strengthen product positioning and messaging strategies

Enable more accurate analytics, forecasting, and trend identification

Support ecosystem-wide data distribution and integration

Built for a Broad and Expanding Ecosystem

Beauty Product IQ is designed to serve a wide range of stakeholders across the beauty and technology landscape.

"Beauty Product IQ marks a strategic expansion for Revieve," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "We're moving beyond supporting brands and retailers to delivering a foundational data layer that powers analytics, data syndication, and technology platforms. This opens up new opportunities to create value across the entire beauty ecosystem."

Retailers and E-commerce Platforms, seeking to improve product discovery, conversion, and digital experiences

Beauty Brands and Private Labels, looking to refine product strategy, innovation, and positioning

Market Intelligence and Analytics Firms, enhancing datasets for deeper insights and forecasting

Technology and Platform Providers, powering AI models, recommendation engines, and commerce infrastructure

Catalog Syndication and Data Providers, improving data quality and consistency at scale

Investors and Financial Institutions, gaining visibility into product trends, risks, and growth opportunities

From Product Data to Strategic Advantage

In a fast-moving and highly competitive market, access to better data is no longer enough. What matters is how intelligently that data is structured and applied.

Beauty Product IQ enables organizations to move beyond static product data—unlocking a strategic asset that drives smarter decisions, faster innovation, and stronger alignment with evolving consumer preferences.

Powering the Next Era of Beauty

With the rise of AI, generative technologies, and increasingly sophisticated consumer expectations, the need for structured, high-quality product intelligence has never been greater.

Beauty Product IQ establishes the data foundation required to power the next generation of beauty experiences—across platforms, partners, and the entire digital ecosystem.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to global beauty brands and retailers, delivering AI-powered personalization, advanced diagnostics, and next-generation digital experiences. With a focus on leveraging zero- and first-party data, Revieve enables brands to create meaningful, personalized consumer journeys while driving measurable business impact.

Press Contacts:

Vitalia Vasilkova

Marketing Director

[email protected]

www.revieve.com

Media Contact

Vitaliia Vasilkova, Revieve, 358 440190475, [email protected], https://www.revieve.com

SOURCE Revieve