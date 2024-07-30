Revieve Redefines Beauty Tech with Unmatched Innovations and Accolades

The revolutionary beauty AI technologies have been recognized as the leading personalized and consumer engagement innovations within the beauty, skincare and wellness industry.

HELSINKI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a leader in personalized digital brand experiences for global brands, retailers, and digital service providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness sectors, and a Google Cloud partner, proudly announce a series of groundbreaking achievements and prestigious award recognitions. These milestones signify not only technological advancements but also Revieve's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the beauty industry. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences and providing state-of-the-art skincare, makeup, and hair care solutions, Revieve continues to set new standards in the market, solidifying its position as a pioneer in digital beauty experiences.

Key Industry Achievements and Successes

Revieve is proud to highlight its numerous award nominations and wins in the beauty and technology sectors. The company's innovative technology and strategic collaborations with leading retailers and brands have earned significant recognition across major markets, including EMEA, North America, and APAC. These accolades reflect Revieve's commitment to revolutionizing the consumer journey for the beauty industry, serving a diverse range of retailers from specialty beauty to pharmacy, department stores, and big box retailers.

Revieve's full-spectrum, enterprise-grade platform and broad range of solutions set new heights in the industry, supporting a wide array of use cases and needs of the omnichannel consumer journey, from online to in-store to retail ad media. Recent announcements include Brand Philosophy, Next Gen Makeup Visualization, advancements in Skin Analysis, Advisor Pro, Signature Campaigns, and BeautyML, utilizing a full spectrum of AI and LiveAR technologies, including but not limited to generative AI, conversational AI, and computer vision (CV).

Recent Awards and Collaboration Wins

Revieve is thrilled to announce recent achievements at TheIndustry.fashion & TheIndustry.beauty Innovators Awards. Partnering with Boots UK, Revieve was honored July 4, 2024, with the Collaboration Award and received "Highly Commended" recognition in the Digital Retail category.

"We extend our gratitude to Boots UK for their visionary partnership, which has been instrumental in realizing these accomplishments. Their forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation have allowed us to push the boundaries of what is possible in skincare technology. We are privileged to collaborate with such a pioneering retailer, and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership," says Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "These achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our teams, and they highlight the significant impact we can make when we work together towards a common goal."

Award Nominations

In addition to our wins, Revieve is proud to highlight its numerous nominations in prestigious awards across the beauty and technology sectors. Revieve has been named a finalist for several high-profile awards, including the 2024 BeautyMatter NEXT Awards for Best Technology Solution Provider, underscoring its role as a leader in innovation and excellence. The BeautyMatter NEXT Awards recognize businesses that are raising the bar and defining the future, from the largest multinationals to high-growth indies, and from brands to suppliers. NEXT creates a space to highlight everyone involved in the beauty value chain responsible for bringing brands, products, and services to life for consumers around the globe.

"With everything we do, our first goal is to bring value. The NEXT Awards are rooted in the opportunity to recognize the entire BeautyMatter community and reflect the diverse contributions of the global beauty ecosystem in moving our industry forward. We are looking for the most brilliant brands, service providers, suppliers, and people pushing the limits of creativity and possibilities to build what's next in beauty," says Kelly Kovack, Founder and CEO of BeautyMatter.

Commitment to Excellence

Revieve's dedication to excellence is reflected in its state-of-the-art technology, which has been rigorously validated by independent third-party experts and industry leaders. This validation underscores our commitment to providing top-tier solutions that meet the highest industry standards. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, Revieve remains at the forefront of the beauty tech industry, strategically enhancing the consumer journey by leveraging zero and first-party data and utilizing advanced technologies. Our mission is to revolutionize the beauty experience and set new benchmarks for success.

For more information about Revieve's latest achievements and upcoming innovations, visit https://www.revieve.com/.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.

Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

Revieve's trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

