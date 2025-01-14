Revieve Unveils Hair Color Artist: Redefining Virtual Hair Color Try-On with Cutting-Edge AI Technology from Revieve and Google Cloud

The latest innovative haircare technology leverages Next Gen AI to provide consumers with hyper-realistic, interactive hair color experiences.

CHICAGO and HELSINKI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve, the global leader in AI-powered beauty and wellness solutions proudly announces the launch of Hair Color Artist, a groundbreaking virtual try-on solution that revolutionizes how consumers explore and experience hair color transformations. Powered by Revieve's proprietary BeautyML and Google Cloud's robust infrastructure and Vertex AI platform, the Hair Color Artist delivers hyper-realistic, deeply personalized, and interactive hair color experiences, setting a new benchmark in the beauty industry.

Pioneering the Future of Virtual Hair Color

The Hair Color Artist empowers consumers to confidently explore a wide array of hair color options—from vibrant bolds to subtle highlights and custom blends—all through seamless real-time visualization. Combining Revieve's expertise in beauty AI and Google Cloud's advanced technology, the solution enables beauty brands to deliver personalized, reliable, and engaging experiences at scale.

Key Features of Hair Color Artist

Hyper-Realistic Color Visualization: Advanced Generative AI ensures every strand reflects the vibrancy, depth, and tonal variations of each shade, creating a lifelike and immersive representation.

Versatile Hair Type Adaptability: Whether the user has straight, curly, wavy, or textured hair, the Hair Color Artist provides natural and realistic color application, supported by Live AR experiences or still images for precision.

Tailored Personalization: The solution dynamically adjusts to each user's unique features, such as complexion and hair type, creating a personalized experience that mirrors a professional stylist consultation.

Enhanced Consumer Engagement: Users can explore trending looks, experiment with colors, and make confident decisions through an intuitive and interactive platform.

Scalable, Reliable Innovation: Google Cloud's infrastructure enables the Hair Color Artist to deliver luxury-level experiences to brands of all sizes, combining innovation with scalability and efficiency.

"At Revieve, we're focused on driving meaningful impact for consumers and brands," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "Hair Color Artist transforms how consumers explore hair color by delivering an engaging and confidence-boosting experience. For brands, it's an opportunity to increase conversions, grow customer loyalty, and stand out in a competitive market."

"Generative AI has the power to create highly personalized experiences that help organizations foster deeper customer relationships and boost engagement," said Paul Tepfenhart, Global Director of Retail Industry Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. "With Revieve's expertise and Google Cloud's leading AI technology, organizations can deploy powerful solutions that solve industry challenges and significantly improve business performance."

Proven Impact on Consumer Engagement

Building on the success of Revieve's Makeup Artist Virtual Try-On, the Hair Color Artist is poised to drive measurable results for beauty brands. Previous implementations have shown:

A 300% increase in conversion rates, as consumers feel more confident in their purchase decisions.

A 30% increase in cart size, fueled by the immersive and realistic try-on experience.

Up to 2.5x longer engagement times, as users explore and interact with virtual try-on platforms.

Discover the Future of Hair Color with Revieve

Experience the next evolution of virtual try-on technology with Hair Color Artist. Visit Revieve's website or contact us to learn more about how Revieve is shaping the future of beauty.

Revieve & Google Cloud – Empowering Beauty, One Strand at a Time.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.

Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

Revieve's trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist and AI HairColor Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints. Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

