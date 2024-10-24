Revieve Unveils Next Gen AI Advisors: Generative AI Personalization Across the Entire Beauty Journey, Empowering Data Strategy

Revieve, in collaboration with Google Cloud, introduces the Next Gen AI Advisor series, using a comprehensive Generative AI (Gen AI) approach to transform the beauty shopping experience.

HELSINKI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve® , a global leader in AI-powered beauty solutions, announces the launch of its Next Gen AI Advisor series, a groundbreaking innovation designed to offer a fully integrated, comprehensive AI-driven personalization strategy. Leveraging Revieve's BeautyML and Google Cloud's infrastructure and Vertex AI platform, these Next Gen AI solutions by Revieve are set to deliver a seamless, and sophisticated consumer experience that revolutionizes beauty shopping for brands and consumers alike. Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace , ensuring accessibility for beauty brands aiming to enhance their digital offerings.

"Our Next Gen AI Advisors go beyond the boundaries of traditional personalization by integrating comprehensive Gen AI capabilities," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. "With Gen AI-powered conversational assistants and Beauty Fusion, we offer dynamic personalized guidance that fosters deep emotional connections. This approach ensures every consumer receives tailored advice—whether for skincare, makeup, or hair care—creating a truly immersive, relationship-driven beauty journey."

Next Gen AI Advisors: Deep Personalization Across the Beauty Journey

The Next Gen AI Advisors will deliver a new level of personalization, transforming the entire beauty shopping experience through innovative features:

Fully Integrated Gen AI Conversational Assistant:

Contextual Gen-AI Educational Content: Provides tailored insights based on individual beauty concerns and needs.



Gen-AI Immersive Product Discovery: Delivers in-depth product details, including ingredients and benefits, allowing consumers to make more informed choices while shopping.

Deeply Personalized Consumer Interaction: Real-time, personalized Q&A interactions.

2. Beauty Fusion: The previously launched Shop by Inspiration, powered by Match My Look and Shop the Look, is now fully integrated with Beauty Fusion seamlessly connecting consumer’s inspiration to personalized product recommendations.

"We're thrilled to continue to collaborate with Revieve on these advanced AI experiences," said Paul Tepfenhart, Global Director of Retail and Consumer Industries at Google Cloud. "By leveraging the power of both consumer insights and data, brands can build and execute data-driven strategies that drive higher engagement and loyalty. Together, we're redefining how brands connect with consumers, building more meaningful and lasting relationships in the beauty and retail industries."

Data-Driven Differentiation

The Next Gen AI Advisor series captures zero and first-party data, enabling brands to:

Drive personalization : Using proprietary data to create tailored experiences.

: Using proprietary data to create tailored experiences. Inform strategy : Refining data strategies with unique insights.

: Refining data strategies with unique insights. Stand out: Differentiating by offering truly personalized consumer experiences.

The Next Gen AI Advisor series includes solutions across categories such as AI Skin Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Hair Advisor, and more—ensuring deep personalization for every consumer and helping brands deliver unique experiences at every touchpoint.

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.

Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

Revieve's trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace , ensuring easy integration and accessibility.

