ReviewerOne to Present Industry Breakout Session at SSP 2026 on Reviewer Fatigue

Too often, the industry asks why reviewers say no, without first examining what we are asking them to say yes to. This is an important question, especially as reviewer fatigue is becoming a growing concern across academic publishing. Post this

"Peer review cannot continue to rely on reviewer goodwill while offering so little structure in return," said Anju Sah, ReviewerOne. "Too often, the industry asks why reviewers say no, without first examining what we are asking them to say yes to. This is an important question, especially as reviewer fatigue is becoming a growing concern across academic publishing.".

What the session will cover

The session will explore what actually influences a reviewer's decision to accept and engage in peer review. Key discussion areas will include:

How unclear expectations and inconsistent peer review guidance contribute to reviewer fatigue.

Which forms of peer review training, structure, and recognition are valued most by reviewers.

How journals, societies, and publishers can make low-friction changes to improve reviewer engagement, reduce reviewer fatigue, and strengthen peer review.

Where the responsibility for reviewer sustainability should sit across the academic publishing ecosystem.

"SSP is the right place for this conversation because the people in the room understand that reviewer fatigue affects more than turnaround times," said Yogesh Agarwal, Founder, ReviewerOne. "It affects editorial quality, research integrity, reviewer trust, and the long-term sustainability of peer review across academic publishing."

About ReviewerOne

ReviewerOne is an ecosystem built to support peer reviewers through AI-powered peer review tools, simplified workflows, learning programs, meaningful recognition, and community engagement pathways that help reduce reviewer fatigue. It helps reviewers build confidence, navigate peer review more effectively, and receive more meaningful recognition for their contributions to academic publishing.

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Media Contact

Yogesh Agarwal, ReviewerOne, 91 02067041111, [email protected], https://reviewerone.com

SOURCE ReviewerOne