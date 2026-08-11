Revise Launches AI Document Editor With Reviewable, Tracked Changes

Word processors are due for a ground-up redesign. We're building a product where AI agents have deep integration with the document editor engine, allowing for more efficient AI drafting and editing than a third-party plugin. Post this

"Word processors are due for a ground-up redesign. We're building a product where AI agents have deep integration with the document editor engine, allowing for more efficient AI drafting and editing than a third-party plugin," said Artur Sapek, Founder of Revise. "Revise is built around a simple principle: AI agents are active collaborators, with humans retaining final control, and Revise has a UI designed around this partnership."

Revise's AI agent can help users brainstorm, draft, research, rewrite, translate, and review documents in context. Rather than silently overwriting content, the platform presents agent edits as visible suggestions that users can inspect, accept individually, or accept in bulk. Conversations with the AI agent remain private, and all AI changes are presented as tracked changes for review. Revise also exposes document editing capabilities to external AI agents over MCP, available for one-click installation through Claude's Connectors Directory.

Across professions, Revise can help legal teams draft and review contracts, briefs, and correspondence; journalists research, write, and edit stories; educators develop lesson plans, course materials, and feedback; and organizations prepare reports, forms, applications, and other routine paperwork, with every AI-proposed change remaining visible and reviewable.

Key capabilities include:

AI-assisted writing and editing: Draft, revise, summarize, translate, research, and generate structured content directly in the document.

Transparent change review: See proposed additions and deletions as visual diffs, compatible with tracked changes in Word documents.

Real-time collaboration: Invite teammates, control who can view or edit, and work together with live cursors.

Revision history: Travel through past versions, compare points in time, and understand how a document evolved.

Professional document tools: Use headings, tables, images, lists, page layout controls, footnotes, code blocks, and familiar rich-text formatting.

Flexible import and export: Work with Word, PDF, HTML, and Markdown files.

The platform offers a free tier, with paid plans for users who need higher usage limits starting at $8 per month.

To learn more about Revise, visit revise.io.

About Revise

Revise is an AI-powered online document editor built for writers and teams who want to create better work without losing ownership of the process. The platform combines collaborative editing, revision history, and reviewable AI suggestions in one workspace, helping people move from draft to final with clarity and control.

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://revise.io

Media Contact

Artur Sapek, Migraine, Inc., 1 9179126027, [email protected], https://revise.io

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SOURCE Revise