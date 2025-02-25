Revisiting Vietnam: New Books Explore War, Identity, and Healing

Three newly released books from Three Rooms Press offer powerful perspectives on the enduring legacy of the Vietnam War and its Diaspora as the 50th anniversary of the end of the war approaches. Post this

April 30, 2025 marks 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War — and a 50-year process of healing. For those in Vietnam and across the Vietnamese diaspora, these decades have been fraught with the complexities of post-war recovery and cultural identity.

Three newly released books from Three Rooms Press offer powerful perspectives on this enduring legacy:

The Colors of April – A moving fiction anthology that brings together multiple generations of Vietnamese and Vietnamese American writers reflecting on the war's lasting imprint.

My Vietnam, Your Vietnam – A deeply personal intergenerational memoir, co-authored by Christina Võ and Nghĩa M. Võ, that explores the ways war, displacement, and identity shape both father and daughter.

Việt Nam Của Con, Việt Nam Của Cha – The Vietnamese translation of My Vietnam, Your Vietnam — makes these important reflections accessible to a wider audience.

All three titles provide thought-provoking subjects for author interviews, and perfect for Vietnam-focused book roundups. I look forward to discussing media coverage this spring.

My best,

Emma

ABOUT THE BOOKS

High Praise for MY VIETNAM, YOUR VIETNAM and VIỆT NAM CỦA CON, VIỆT NAM CỦA CHA

A Smithsonian Magazine "Top Ten Best Books About Travel" 2024 Pick

"A stunning, prismatic memoir about Vietnam's past and present as experienced by two generations."

—Foreword Reviews

My Vietnam, Your Vietnam: A Dual Memoir (ISBN 9781953103468); by Christina Vo and Nghia M. Vo

Also available in Vietnamese as Việt Nam Của Con, Việt Nam Của Cha (ISBN 9781953103536); Translated to the Vietnamese by Kalynh Ngô

Three Rooms Press, available March 25, 2025

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Christina Vo (co-author of My Vietnam, Your Vietnam) is a Santa Fe-based author whose work delves into themes of loss, intergenerational trauma, healing, identity, and the notions of home and reconciliation. Her second book, My Vietnam, Your Vietnam, is an intergenerational memoir co-written with her father. Christina is also the author of The Veil Between Two Worlds: A Memoir of Silence, Loss, and Finding Home. With a background in international work, Christina has experience at UNICEF, the World Economic Forum, and various nonprofits. She currently works at Stanford University and holds an MSc from the London School of Economics.

Nghia M. Vo (co-author of My Vietnam, Your Vietnam), a retired physician, is an independent researcher of Vietnamese history and culture. He has written many books on Vietnamese culture and works to document Vietnamese-American culture through conferences and publications. Books include The Vietnamese Boat People and Saigon: A History. He lives in Virginia.

High Praise for THE COLORS OF APRIL

"The Colors of April provides a well-rounded view of the war and its aftermath via writers from a multitude of backgrounds, generations, circumstances, and perspectives as well as styles."

—Saigoneer

"This will be the book I reach for when someone asks about the Vietnam War."

—Eric Nguyen, author of Things We Lost to the Water

The Colors of April: Fiction on the War's Legacy 50 Years Later (ISBN 9781953103574)

Edited by Quan Manh Ha and Cab Tran

Three Rooms Press; available March 25, 2025

ABOUT THE EDITORS

Quan Manh Ha (co-editor of The Colors of April) was born and grew up in Vietnam. He came to the United States at the age of 22 and graduated with a doctorate in English from Texas Tech University in 2011. He is currently Professor of English at the University of Montana, where he teaches and researches American literature, Vietnam War literature, multiethnic US literature, and literary translation. He is the co-translator of Other Moons, Hanoi at Midnight, The Termite Queen, Longings, and Light Out and Modern Vietnamese Stories, 1930-1954. He lives in Missoula, Montana.

Cab Tran (co-editor of The Colors of April) was born in Vietnam and emigrated to the United States with his parents during the diaspora. He holds an MFA from the University of Michigan Helen Zell Writers' Program. His fiction and nonfiction have appeared in The Iconoclast, Black Warrior Review, Parcel, Oleander Review, Distinctly Montana Quarterly, Missoula Independent, and elsewhere. He lives in Helena, Montana.

Media Contact

Emma Foley, Three Rooms Press, 646-623-1031, [email protected], https://threeroomspress.com/2025/01/50-years-after-vietnam-war-new-books/

SOURCE Three Rooms Press