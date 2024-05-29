Revitalign® Introduces Game-Changing Insole Technology for Tennis and Pickleball Players

Tennis and pickleball demand a lot from an athlete's feet, and we’re thrilled to bring a Revitalign® insole to market that meets these demands head-on. Post this

An anti-friction top cloth significantly reduces the risk of blisters, a common concern during intense lateral movements.

A comprehensive 360-degree heel cup offers superior impact protection with every heel strike.

The proprietary FLEXALIGN™ material, which is a lightweight yet durable material that ensures exceptional shock absorption and energy return, provides maximum support to align the foot and body during play.

Strategically placed gel material included for maximum cushioning without sacrificing structure.

PWR-BRIDGE™ technology complements the architecture of the insole, stabilizing the heel and mid-foot, an essential factor for maintaining balance and precision on the court.

“Tennis and pickleball demand a lot from an athlete's feet, and we’re thrilled to bring a Revitalign® insole to market that meets these demands head-on,” said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. “Our goal is to merge science and performance so that players at every level can focus on their game, not their foot discomfort.”

The Revitalign® insole, created to improve athletic performance, prevent injuries and extend the playing life of court sports enthusiasts, is now available for purchase through the company’s WacoShoeCompany.com [website __title__ ].

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company’s mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men’s and women’s sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, Amazon and Zappos, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more on the WacoShoeCompany.com [website __title__ ].

