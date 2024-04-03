Revitalization Rising: "BOOMTOWN" Chronicles Frederick's Remarkable Journey

As we started filming "BOOMTOWN", recreating a 1970s Frederick News Print shop, we captured George Delaplaine's iconic "We Stand or Fall" speech, a pivotal moment in Frederick's history. As the project's writer/director, it's an honor to depict Frederick's heritage on screen. - Salyer McLaughlin Post this

Immerse yourself in the world of "BOOMTOWN" with a live character showcase, featuring our talented actors who will serve and entertain you throughout the evening. Elevate your experience with delectable treats and libations, curated by Canapes to complement the enchantment of the night.

But our Trailer Premiere isn't just an event—it's an investment in the great City we live in. Your presence helps ensure the production of a film that will be celebrated for decades to come. Connect with our esteemed sponsors, the visionary allies behind the film's creation, as we come together to preserve the rich tapestry of history we aim to share with audiences far and wide.

Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of history in the making. Secure your tickets now and join us for a night of elegance, inspiration, and celebration.

Facebook event

Media Contact

Danielle Rizzo, Big Picture Media, 240.215.5292, [email protected], https://bigpicturemedia.tv/?fbclid=IwAR3jMChVcs5C0ZZv5vd5Sz6HkkSD--vhBUduMkxMvcWPNFLL0rIwxyDn3J0

SOURCE BOOMTOWN