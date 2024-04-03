Revitalization Rising: "BOOMTOWN" Chronicles Frederick's Remarkable Journey

Unveiling the Untold Saga of How a Community Overcame Adversity
FREDERICK, Md., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepare to embark on a journey through time and triumph as "BOOMTOWN" presents its Trailer Premiere event, slated for April 18th at Warehouse Cinemas. This exclusive evening promises an unforgettable experience as we unveil a short 2-minute trailer, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the captivating narrative of our upcoming film.
Join us for an evening of entertainment and enlightenment, where each ticket purchase serves as a testament to your support for the vibrant history, cultural richness, and extraordinary transformation of Downtown Frederick. Be among the first few to witness the unveiling of "BOOMTOWN," igniting anticipation for the remarkable story our team has meticulously crafted.
Immerse yourself in the world of "BOOMTOWN" with a live character showcase, featuring our talented actors who will serve and entertain you throughout the evening. Elevate your experience with delectable treats and libations, curated by Canapes to complement the enchantment of the night.
But our Trailer Premiere isn't just an event—it's an investment in the great City we live in. Your presence helps ensure the production of a film that will be celebrated for decades to come. Connect with our esteemed sponsors, the visionary allies behind the film's creation, as we come together to preserve the rich tapestry of history we aim to share with audiences far and wide.
Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of history in the making. Secure your tickets now and join us for a night of elegance, inspiration, and celebration.
