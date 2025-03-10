REVIVE Brain+ Reformulated Brain Supplement, Now Featuring Cognizin® Citicoline

"REVIVE Brain+ has undergone this reformulation to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking sustainable, well-tolerated brain health solutions. Compared to the previous Alpha GPC-based formula, Cognizin® (500MG) offers additional neuroprotective properties and long-term brain vitality" Post this

"REVIVE Brain+ has undergone this reformulation to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking sustainable, well-tolerated brain health solutions. Compared to the previous Alpha GPC-based formula, Cognizin® (500MG) offers additional neuroprotective properties and long-term brain vitality, making it a more holistic and effective solution for cognitive enhancement, said Dominic Kuza, ADVANCED CLINICAL EDUCATION & PRODUCT INNOVATION, Relive Health.

What Sets REVIVE Brain+ Apart

Supports Memory & Learning: Increases acetylcholine levels and helps with information retention and cognitive function.

Focus & Clarity: Supports dopamine production and promotes mental sharpness and concentration.

Mental Energy: Optimizes cellular energy production for sustained mental performance.

Long-Term Brain Health: Encourages overall brain vitality

Fewer Side Effects: Developed in collaboration with Cognizin®, it's less likely to cause discomfort or headaches.

Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Marketing at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. stated, "REVIVE Brain+ is part of the growing family of brands owned by the same innovators behind Bum Energy, a trusted partner who strives to bring efficacious and novel formulations to market." Todd further noted, "The continued collaboration with REVIVE reflects our shared commitment to supporting advanced brain health formulas backed by research."

REVIVE Brain+ is now available online at revivesups.com, at The Vitamin Shoppe, and at Relive Health Centers nationwide, ensuring accessibility for consumers looking to prioritize their brain health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

To learn more about Cognizin® Citicoline, please visit https://cognizin.com.

About REVIVE:

Revive Supplements is a premium health and wellness brand committed to providing high-quality, science-backed supplements designed to support optimal health and performance. Founded with a mission to bridge the gap between health and longevity, Revive offers a comprehensive range of products formulated with clinically studied ingredients to enhance overall well-being. Whether you're an athlete, fitness enthusiast, or someone looking to improve your daily health, Revive's supplements are designed to promote heart health, hormone balance, cognitive function, immune support, and more. With a dedication to transparency, efficacy, and quality, Revive Supplements is trusted by health-conscious individuals and professionals worldwide.

To learn more, visit ReviveSups.com.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin® Citicoline, IMMUSE® LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

