Revive Kitchen & Bath Celebrates Triple Win as "Best in Tampa" and Opens New Showroom in South Tampa

For the third year in a row, Revive Kitchen & Bath has won the "Best in Tampa" Award from Tampa Magazine. They also announced the opening of their new South Tampa showroom.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With immense pride and gratitude, Revive Kitchen & Bath announces that it has been named "Best in Tampa" by Tampa Magazine for the third consecutive year. This honor underscores the company's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. Coinciding with this recognition, Revive Kitchen & Bath announces the opening of a new showroom in the heart of South Tampa.

"Revive Kitchen & Bath is honored and grateful to be recognized as the Best Home Remodeler in Tampa Bay for three consecutive years. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction. We celebrate this achievement with immense gratitude and look forward to continuing our mission of reviving homes and exceeding expectations in the years to come," said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Kitchen & Bath.

Revive Kitchen & Bath has been redefining living spaces with its innovative approach and commitment to quality. The firm's reputation for creating visually stunning and functionally superior spaces has earned it a distinct position in Tampa's home remodeling sector.

The new showroom at 3102 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609, greatly expands Revive Kitchen & Bath's reach. The showroom is a hands-on environment where clients can interact with a selection of top-tier cabinets, tiles, and flooring, bringing their design aspirations to life.

"Revive Kitchen & Bath strategically expanded to South Tampa, conveniently situated at the intersection of MacDill and Kennedy, to better serve our growing clientele. This new location allows us to showcase our innovative designs and high-quality craftsmanship, providing customers with tangible examples of our work. We believe in offering a hands-on experience, allowing clients to envision possibilities for their own spaces and make informed decisions. You can immerse yourself in a world of possibilities as you explore our curated collection of high-quality cabinets, tiles, and flooring. Our award-winning professional designers are on-site, ready to turn your vision into reality. Our commitment to excellence has driven us to create a showroom that inspires and educates, fostering a deeper connection with our customers," added Justin Caballero.

Being voted "Best in Tampa'' for three consecutive years highlights Revive Kitchen & Bath's dedication to upholding the highest standards in their services. This recognition, along with the opening of the new showroom, reaffirms the company's pledge to not just meet but surpass the expectations of its clientele.

For more information about Revive Kitchen & Bath and to experience the new showroom, please visit Revive Kitchen & Bath or call (813) 680-4103.

Media Contact

Revive Kitchen + Bath, 1 (813) 605 -1409, [email protected], https://www.revivekitchenandbath.com

SOURCE Revive Kitchen & Bath