Revive PV Partners with Kiwa PVEL to Verify the Performance of Its Innovative Remanufacturing Process for Photovoltaic Modules

"NREL estimates up to 14% of PV modules may fail due to polymer degradation, higher than the 2% losses from weather issues like hail," said Michael Quinn, Chief Commercial Officer at Revive PV. "By validating our remanufactured modules, we provide confidence in their quality and durability." Post this

Kiwa PVEL's expertise in testing and performance evaluation will be critical in assessing the reliability of Revive PV's remanufacturing techniques. The rigorous testing program will evaluate the electrical, mechanical, and environmental performance of remanufactured modules, comparing them against industry standards to provide stakeholders with reliable and transparent data. "Our partnership with Kiwa PVEL is an important milestone in our mission to advance sustainable practices within the solar industry," said Michael Quinn, Chief Commercial Officer of Revive PV.

"By validating the performance of our remanufactured modules, we are providing the market with confidence in the quality and durability of our products. This will open new pathways for extending the life of PV modules while reducing waste."

The verification process will involve comprehensive testing in Kiwa PVEL's world-class facilities, where the remanufactured modules will undergo various assessments designed to replicate real-world conditions. This testing will provide essential data to project developers, financiers, and other key stakeholders, ensuring that remanufactured modules meet the high standards required for long-term energy generation.

The collaboration between Revive PV and Kiwa PVEL marks a significant step forward in promoting a more circular economy in the solar industry. With the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions, this collaboration supports the development of technologies that can reduce waste and extend the lifecycle of solar infrastructure.

About Revive PV:

Revive PV is at the forefront of photovoltaic module remanufacturing, offering sustainable solutions that extend the lifecycle of solar technology. Through advanced remanufacturing processes and a commitment to quality, Revive PV is helping reduce waste and promote the circular economy within the solar industry.

About Kiwa PV Evolution Labs (PVEL):

PVEL is the leading independent testing lab for the downstream solar industry, providing data that accelerates the adoption of solar technology through rigorous testing, risk management, and technical support. PVEL's services and data are trusted by project developers, asset owners, and manufacturers worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Quinn

[email protected]

Chief Commercial Officer

+1 646 276 0946

9424 International Court N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

revivepv.com

Media Contact

Michael Quinn, Revive PV Solar, 1 646 276 0946, [email protected], Revivepv.com

SOURCE Revive PV Solar