Revol Greens Further Expands Its New Texas Greenhouse Adding 10 Acres, Increasing Output By 50 Percent

Since opening our Temple greenhouse in May of this year, the team, community and customer's response has surpassed our expectations – and the full launch of our phase one strategy will help deliver upon those commitments. - Michael Wainscott, CEO of Revol Greens Post this

The expansion introduces its head lettuce program in Texas, which will include organic and conventional varieties of butter leaf and romaine lettuce during a time period where field alternatives make the tenuous transition to Yuma, Arizona. Throughout 2023, Revol Greens has significantly expanded its romaine program and now Revol's romaine heads are sold in over 2,500 retail stores nationwide. This program has continued to see significant growth as customers look for consistent lettuce offerings given the headwinds the broader lettuce industry has been facing.

The completed expansion also supports the company's ongoing commitment to a scaled approach while maintaining sustainability and responsible farming practices. The increased output and expanded head lettuce program reduces Revol Greens' and their customers footprint by reducing lead-time, shrink and freight miles by local delivery of its fresh, pesticide-free, Non-GMO greens year-round.

"The macro environment continues to be a challenge, stressing critical factors of our food supply – from climate change, labor shortages, and continued inflationary trends," Wainscott continued. "Our customers in Texas and beyond have sought solutions for these factors which has led to our most rapid launch to date. From our nationwide romaine program to our robust organic offering, we provide optionality and assurity of supply to our customers."

Revol Greens products can currently be found between $2.99-$3.99 retail in Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon Fresh, Target, Sprouts, and United Supermarkets. For more information visit www.revolgreens.com.

