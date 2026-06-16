Revology Expands Auxo with Agentic and Generative AI Capabilities to Support More Autonomous Revenue Cycle Workflows

"Revenue cycle leaders do not need more static reporting. They need technology that helps them understand the work, prioritize the work, and move the work forward to maximize timely cash collections," said Chris Klitgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Revology. Post this

"Revenue cycle leaders do not need more static reporting. They need technology that helps them understand the work, prioritize the work, and move the work forward to maximize timely cash collections," said Chris Klitgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Revology. "Expanding Auxo's capabilities reflects our vision that the path to an autonomous revenue cycle starts with practical intelligence inside the workflows teams use every day."

Auxo's AI Advisor uses generative AI to help teams identify trends and anomalies, determine root cause, and develop AR strategies. Through curated prompts, the platform delivers essential insights, identifies underlying bottlenecks, and suggests tactical improvements, reducing the manual analysis typically required to understand performance issues.

"Auxo is evolving from a platform that helps teams see and prioritize work to one that can increasingly help work progress toward a defined outcome," said Dan Krzmarzick, President, Auxo. "These capabilities are an important step in that evolution, and they set the foundation for continued innovation across the platform."

Revology is also applying agentic AI to support more autonomous revenue cycle execution. Unlike AI that only responds to prompts, agentic AI is designed to pursue defined goals, sequence actions, interact with systems, and adjust based on outcomes with limited intervention. In revenue cycle workflows, this creates the potential to reduce manual burden, improve consistency, and help work progress more efficiently.

Insurance follow-up remains one of the most resource-intensive areas of the revenue cycle. Auxo helps simplify that complexity by using AI and proprietary claim scoring to identify which claims should be worked first and what action is most likely to move the claim forward. For leaders, the platform provides visibility into payer behavior, workflow performance, and the operational patterns affecting cash collections.

Revology views the autonomous revenue cycle as a journey, not a switch that gets flipped. Auxo supports that journey by combining smart technology, workflow automation, and human revenue cycle expertise to help providers build a stronger operational foundation today while preparing for the next generation of revenue cycle performance.

To learn more about Auxo, visit https://www.revologyhealth.com/auxo-by-revology/.

About Revology

Founded in 2022, Revology is a next-generation revenue cycle management company rethinking how revenue gets collected. Revology combines tailored services, deep revenue cycle expertise, and advanced technology to help providers maximize cash collections in a timely and efficient manner. Its comprehensive insurance management platform, Auxo, supports critical mid- and back-end revenue cycle workflows by bringing transparency, automation, and AI-driven insights into the work that drives financial performance. With good humans, smart tech, and relentless revenue cycle focus, Revology helps healthcare organizations improve collections, increase productivity, and move toward a more autonomous revenue cycle.

Media Contact

Heather Rivenburg, Revology, 1 7032163893, [email protected], https://www.revologyhealth.com/

SOURCE Revology