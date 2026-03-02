Revology Launches Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership with Margaret Mary Health

Revology today announced the launch of its strategic revenue cycle partnership with Margaret Mary Health, strengthening operational performance while expanding career opportunities for MMH's revenue cycle team. Through a structured rebadging initiative and implementation of Revology's Auxo technology platform, the partnership enhances analytics, workflow optimization, and financial transparency to support sustainable growth and long-term stability.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revology, a leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) technology and services, launched a strategic revenue cycle partnership with Margaret Mary Health (MMH) today. The collaboration strengthens MMH's revenue cycle operations while expanding professional development opportunities for its revenue cycle team members.

Effective today, fifty-three of MMH's revenue cycle staff will become Revology employees as part of a structured rebadging initiative designed to preserve institutional knowledge, enhance operational performance, and provide access to broader infrastructure and expertise.

As part of the partnership, MMH will leverage Auxo, Revology's next-generation revenue cycle technology platform. Auxo automates critical workflows and leverages AI-driven insights across mid- and back-end revenue cycle functions, enabling teams to prioritize high-impact work, improve payer accountability, and increase financial transparency. Together, this work represents the first step toward a more autonomous revenue cycle — one where intelligent systems reduce manual burden, drive smarter decision-making, and create more consistent, predictable financial performance over time.

"We are honored to partner with Margaret Mary Health and formally welcome their revenue cycle team to Revology," said Chris Klitgaard, founder and CEO of Revology. "By combining the expertise of the MMH team with the capabilities of Auxo and our broader operational support model, we are positioned to deliver measurable financial improvement while maintaining continuity and local alignment."

Through this partnership, Revology will provide end-to-end oversight of MMH's revenue cycle operations. As reimbursement becomes more complex and payer behaviors continue to evolve, MMH is taking a proactive approach by leveraging Revology's tools, technology and expertise to strengthen its financial foundation.

"Our partnership with Revology provides the resources necessary to strengthen our financial foundation and focus more fully on caring for our community," said Liz Leising, President and CEO of MMH. "Our revenue cycle team has always been and will continue to be essential to our organization. This collaboration provides the expertise and technology we need to grow while supporting our employees and continuing to meet the needs of those we serve."

About Revology

Founded in early 2022, Revology provides revenue cycle management (RCM) technology and tailored services to hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. Built by a team of experienced revenue cycle professionals, Revology's team has run all aspects of the provider-side revenue cycle for more than 130 health systems. Its proprietary technology platform, Auxo, brings unparalleled transparency, automation, and efficiency to the revenue cycle process. For more information, visit https://www.revologyhealth.com/

About Margaret Mary Health

Located in Batesville, Indiana, Margaret Mary Health is a not-for-profit, critical-access hospital providing both inpatient and outpatient services. Employing nearly 800 team members, the hospital has grown to include oncology and rehabilitation centers, orthopedic services and primary and immediate care in nearby communities. MMH serves a population of more than 65,000 residents in Ripley, Franklin and surrounding counties. To learn more, visit mmhealth.org.

