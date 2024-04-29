Revolutionary ClearVue Solar Façade Enters U.S. Market with New North American President and CEO, Charles Mowrey

"It is time for commercial building owners and builders to commit to increasingly efficient buildings in support of net zero and carbon neutral initiatives. ClearVue technology reduces solar heat gain while generating clean energy." - Chuck Mowrey, President and CEO, ClearVue North America Post this

Mowrey, having served as a ClearVue Non-Executive Board member for the past year, will transition to his new role while continuing as a member of the board as an Executive Director.

"Chuck always refers to the day we crossed paths as one of the most significant days of his life, when he saw what ClearVue means for the future of the glazing industry, and he's shown unwavering enthusiasm ever since. We are thrilled to welcome an individual of Chuck's exceptional caliber to spearhead ClearVue's operations in North America. Chuck's invaluable contributions and infectious energy will be instrumental, and we anticipate great achievements from him as we open our new North American headquarters office," says Victor Rosenberg, Non-Executive Chairman, ClearVue.

"Chuck's in-depth knowledge of the glass and building markets in North America is one of the most valuable assets he brings to ClearVue as we enter the glazing industry. Chuck will leverage his considerable experience and professional network to make ClearVuePV Vision Glass game changing technology available to architects, real estate developers, glass fabricators, and façade and curtain wall companies in the U.S. and Canada. With Chuck at the helm, ClearVue will make significant contributions to meeting and exceeding net zero and carbon neutral initiatives across the continent," says Martin Deil, Global CEO, ClearVue.

"It is time for commercial building owners and builders to commit to increasingly efficient buildings in support of net zero and carbon neutral initiatives. ClearVue technology reduces solar heat gain while generating clean energy. It is the future of renewable solutions for the building and construction sector. After 40 years in the business, I am determined to drive sustainability across the commercial façade industry. The time for action is now. We have the advanced technology, a favorable regulatory environment, and a growing customer base that understands the need for ClearVue's world leading renewable solutions," says Chuck Mowrey, President and CEO, ClearVue North America.

Mowrey brings over 40 years' experience in the commercial glass and glazing industries including most recently serving as CEO of U.S.-based 8G Solutions. Mowrey also served as CEO and President of Harmon, Inc. where his efforts resulted in revenue growth of over 244%. Additionally, Mowrey led innovation and strategic growth as Managing Director of Emerging Technologies at Guardian Glass.

The new ClearVue North American headquarters office will be located at 1625 The Alameda in San Jose, California.

Recently, TÜV SÜD fire classification tests were performed on ClearVuePV Vision Glass which determined that ClearVue's Vision Glass has very limited combustibility and does not significantly contribute to the formation or spread of fire (A2 rating). Further, the double-glazing unit performed at the highest levels because it exhibited only minimal smoke propagation (s1 rating) and no flaming droplets or debris falling from the unit while burning (d0 rating). For additional details on the classification visit – ClearVue Solar Vision Glass Certified Fire Safe and Approved for High Rise Building Deployment.

To learn more about ClearVuePV Clear Solar Glazing and Solar Façade solutions visit https://www.clearvuepv.com/. To learn more and view ClearVue technology in person, plan to visit booth #3655 during the AIA Conference on Architecture and Design June 6-7, 2024 or contact ClearVue at [email protected].

ClearVue Technologies Limited

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | [email protected] | +1 425 442 1301

Business Inquiries |

North America | Charles (Chuck) Mowrey | [email protected] | +1 408 352 5326

Global | Clifton Smyth | [email protected] | +44 756 876 8947

Corporate | Anna Abrossimova | [email protected] | +61 (0) 401 398 088

Executive | Martin Deil | [email protected] | +61 8 9220 9020

ABOUT CLEARVUE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX: CPV) is an Australian technology company that operates in the Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BPIV) sector which involves the integration of solar technology into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, to provide renewable energy. ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that aims to preserve glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics whilst generating electricity.

ClearVue's electricity-generating glazing technology is strategically positioned to complement and make more compelling, the increased use of energy-efficient windows now being regulated in response to global climate change and energy efficiency goals.

Solar PV cells are integrated around the edges of an Insulated Glass Unit (IGU) used in windows and the lamination interlayer between the glass incorporates ClearVue's patented proprietary nano and micro particles, as well as its spectrally selective coating on the rear external surface of the IGU.

ClearVue's window technology has an application for use in the building, construction, and agricultural industries (among others). ClearVue has worked closely with leading experts from the Electron Science Research Institute, Edith Cowan University in Perth, Western Australia to develop the technology.

To learn more please visit: www.clearvuepv.com.

