Revolutionary DOAS System Redefines Cold Room Industry - AG1000 Honored with 2024 AHR Innovation Award: Simultaneous Cooling and Dehumidification Below 50°F

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 AirGreen is pleased to announce it has won the 2024 AHR Innovation Award in the category of Refrigeration for the novel AirGreen-BMIL Brine-based Dedicated Outdoor System (DOAS) according to ICC and ASHRAE Code. For this prestigious award, the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition received hundreds of applications for breakthrough designs, and winners in each category were selected by a panel of third-party judges made up of distinguished ASHRAE members.

The AG1000 is a true Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) for cold rooms - a packaged heat pump, make up air and dehumidifier with HEPA filtration. Ventilation air can be delivered directly to +2 to +8 °C (35 °F) cold rooms with 5 °C ( 9 °F) dew point temperature suppression. No defrost cycles are needed, no additional equipment is needed and it uses no natural gas or propane. The refrigerated air has a single path for simple operation at a lower cost while consuming up to 50% less power than other methods.

"This innovative product takes the risk and effort off of the design engineer's back. It's a packaged unit with factory manufacturing and quality control and predetermined performance at a very reasonable price", said Tom Backman, CEO of BMIL Technologies Division - Viessman Refrigeration Solutions. "The AG1000 is the only machine that creates air temperatures in the 30s without defrost cycles with lower power consumption, fewer pieces of equipment and lower costs than previous system designs".

Chris Delp, Sales Engineer at Energy Transfer Solutions noted, "The application for the AG1000 is extensive. It can be used anywhere from pharmaceutical to healthcare, manufacturing, food processing to hazardous material storage. For any application that has low dew point requirements with ventilation, this is the perfect machine."

"We at AirGreen are honored to have received ASHRAE's highest award for innovation", said John Hammond, CEO of AirGreen, Inc. "The combination of BMIL's refrigeration technology with AirGreen's unique approach to dehumidification and cooling has resulted in this DOAS cold room heat pump technology. I'm really grateful for the contributions and teamwork among the AirGreen group and also the BMIL team. It's been fun to see this go from vision to design to a completed engineered DOAS product."

This is AirGreen's second year in a row to receive recognition from the AHR Innovation Awards In 2023, the company was selected as a finalist in the category of Indoor Air Quality for its liquid desiccant-based air conditioning technology.

About AirGreen, Inc. – AirGreen is a Delaware-based CleanTech firm that has developed a unique liquid desiccant-based air conditioning technology. The system provides industry-leading dehumidification and cooling, as well as improved indoor air quality and reduced operating costs (up to 50%). With a focus on sustainability and cost-effectiveness, AirGreen's technology is ideal for use in manufacturing sites (e.g., food, pharmaceuticals, batteries, technology), healthcare facilities, institutions (e.g., schools, universities, senior living), indoor agriculture sites, cold rooms, and data centers.

About BMIL Technologies – BMIL Technologies LLC is a cold room and refrigeration system integrator. Established in 1950, the company is based in Morehead City, NC, USA. BMIL focuses on heavy commercial and light industrial refrigeration, cold rooms and creative equipment solutions. The product portfolio includes walk-in coolers and freezers, refrigerated buildings, doors, blast chillers, coils, condensing units, evaporators, air handlers, multi compressors and dehumidifiers. BMIL provides turn-key solutions to customers from various industries such as food and beverage, laboratory and pharma industry, agriculture and logistics. BMIL has been in business for 70 years and is part of the 108-year-old Viessman Group.

