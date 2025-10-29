Revolutionary SAC Calcium Significantly Improves Bone Mineral Density in Asian Older Adults

"The research has now produced peer-reviewed evidence showing SAC's superior bioavailability and clinical impact. This is a major milestone in addressing calcium deficiency at its root." Post this

T-score: −2.01 → −0.85 (p<0.0001)

BMD: 0.95 → 1.10 g/cm² (p<0.0001)

Speed of Sound (SOS): 3,946 → 4,079 (p<0.0001)

Clinical reclassification outcomes were equally notable:

65% of osteopenia participants (20/31) normalized

64% of osteoporosis participants (21/33) improved to osteopenia

12% of osteoporosis participants (4/33) achieved full normalization

"These data validate a decade of observational evidence," said Dr. Paul K. Lee, President of CBHI and co-corresponding author. "SAC reliably elevates ionized calcium and initiates bone-building activity without the gastrointestinal liabilities or absorption limitations of traditional calcium."

Lead and co-corresponding author Dr. Jong Y. Park at Moffitt Cancer Center emphasized population relevance: "Asian adults carry a disproportionate global burden of osteoporosis due to physiologic, dietary, and anthropometric profiles. A safe, non-pharmacologic intervention with this degree of effect has clear public health implications."

Co-author Dr. Donghoon Yoon at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences added: "The consistency of improvement across age, gender, and severity strata is uncommon. SAC represents a distinct category of calcium therapy—one that is physiologically active rather than merely supplemental."

SAC is a proprietary calcium carbonate engineered with a sigma anti-bonding molecular structure, enabling the release of ionic calcium absorbed independently of vitamin D or digestive peptide transport. Prior preclinical work (ovariectomized rat model, 2011) demonstrated osteogenic effects consistent with the mechanism observed here. The current study is the first to reproduce those effects in a human cohort.

