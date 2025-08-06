Revolutionary Wire Management Device Launches on Amazon, Designed to Streamline Data Center Cabling

ZUWM™, a patent-pending wire manager, launches this month on Amazon, offering a faster, cleaner, and safer way to organize cables in data centers and server rooms.
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WIN Investments Group LLC today announced the launch of ZUWM™, a patent-pending wire management solution engineered to simplify and streamline cable organization in data centers, network closets, and IT infrastructure environments. ZUWM will be available to the public through Amazon beginning August 2025.
Designed to solve one of the most common pain points in structured cabling—cluttered wires that compromise airflow and complicate maintenance—ZUWM installs in seconds and requires no tools or hardware. Its sleek profile and durable build make it ideal for high-density environments, offering a reliable and clean alternative to traditional bundling methods.
Key Features:
- Fast, tool-free snap-on installation
- Heat-resistant, impact-durable materials
- Compact profile compatible with most data center racks
- patent-pending
WIN Investments Group is actively seeking strategic partnerships and licensing opportunities with wire management and data center equipment manufacturers.
To learn more or request partnership details email [email protected]
Media Contact
David May, WI Group LLC, 1 3024557499, [email protected], wigroupllc.com
SOURCE WI Group LLC
