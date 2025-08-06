Revolutionary Wire Management Device Launches on Amazon, Designed to Streamline Data Center Cabling

ZUWM™, a patent-pending wire manager, launches this month on Amazon, offering a faster, cleaner, and safer way to organize cables in data centers and server rooms.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WIN Investments Group LLC today announced the launch of ZUWM™, a patent-pending wire management solution engineered to simplify and streamline cable organization in data centers, network closets, and IT infrastructure environments. ZUWM will be available to the public through Amazon beginning August 2025.