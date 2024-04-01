Revolutionising Global Food Delivery: Food-Ordering.com Integrates with Doordash-Drive too, for Seamless Delivery Solutions in multiple countries

This announcement marks a significant milestone in our quest to simplify food delivery logistics on a near-global scale. We aim to equip businesses with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive market Post this

The fusion of Doordash Drive, Wolt Drive, and the upcoming integration with Grab Express into the Food-Ordering.com system—a multi-functional, multilingual platform—promises to elevate operational efficiency, diminish overhead expenses, and enhance customer satisfaction for restaurants and hospitality entities across an extensive list of countries:

US, Canada , Australia , and New Zealand

, , and Finland , Sweden , Estonia , Denmark , Slovenia , Slovakia , Serbia, Malta , Norway , Poland , Lithuania , Latvia , Kazakstan, Japan , Israel , Iceland , Hungary , Greece , Germany , Georgia , Czech Republic , Cyprus , Croatia , Azerbaidžan and Austria

, , , , , , Serbia, , , , , , Kazakstan, , , , , , , , , , , Azerbaidžan and Singapore , Malaysia , Philippines , Indonesia , Thailand , Vietnam , and Cambodia

Denis Kondopoulos, Project Director at Food-Ordering.com, expressed his enthusiasm about the integration: "This announcement marks a significant milestone in our quest to simplify food delivery logistics on a near-global scale. We aim to equip businesses with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive market."

The integration equips businesses with a unified software system designed for comprehensive delivery management across multiple countries, streamlining every step from order placement to final delivery at the customer's doorstep.

Denis Kondopoulos, Food-Ordering.com, 44 1189481977, [email protected], https://www.food-ordering.com/

