Revolutionising Global Food Delivery: Food-Ordering.com Integrates with Doordash-Drive too, for Seamless Delivery Solutions in multiple countries

READING, England, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naxtech, the innovative force behind Food-Ordering.com, proudly announces a pivotal enhancement in food delivery logistics through the integration of Doordash Drive's state-of-the-art delivery system into the Food-Ordering.com platform. This represents a leap forward in the food delivery industry, granting businesses across the globe the capability to access top-tier delivery solutions effortlessly, eliminating the necessity to manage their own delivery fleets.
This integration taps into Doordash Drive's vast network and operational expertise, permitting restaurants and hospitality venues to significantly boost their operational efficiency and streamline their delivery processes.
The fusion of Doordash Drive, Wolt Drive, and the upcoming integration with Grab Express into the Food-Ordering.com system—a multi-functional, multilingual platform—promises to elevate operational efficiency, diminish overhead expenses, and enhance customer satisfaction for restaurants and hospitality entities across an extensive list of countries:
- US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand
- Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, Slovenia, Slovakia, Serbia, Malta, Norway, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Kazakstan, Japan, Israel, Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, Georgia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Croatia, Azerbaidžan and Austria
- Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia
Denis Kondopoulos, Project Director at Food-Ordering.com, expressed his enthusiasm about the integration: "This announcement marks a significant milestone in our quest to simplify food delivery logistics on a near-global scale. We aim to equip businesses with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive market."
The integration equips businesses with a unified software system designed for comprehensive delivery management across multiple countries, streamlining every step from order placement to final delivery at the customer's doorstep.
