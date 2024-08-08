Revolutionising Reconnaissance: Introducing SanicDNS, the Ultra-Fast Open-Source DNS Scanner

Hadrian, a Netherlands-based cybersecurity service, has launched SanicDNS, an open-source DNS scanning tool that redefines speed and efficiency in network enumeration. Traditional DNS resolution tools are often slow, limiting security practitioners' ability to conduct timely assessments. Developed by Jasper Insinger and Geert Custers, SanicDNS uses advanced parallelization techniques and DPDK to achieve speeds up to 100 times faster, enabling unprecedented efficiency in identifying vulnerabilities and potential threats across networks.
AMSTERDAM, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant advancement in cybersecurity reconnaissance, Netherlands-based cybersecurity service Hadrian has launched SanicDNS, the latest open-source DNS scanning tool developed that redefines speed and efficiency in network enumeration.
DNS resolution is a critical process in offensive security, enabling the discovery of DNS records, subdomains, and IP addresses essential for identifying vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors. Traditional tools have often been limited by slow scanning speeds, hindering the ability of security practitioners to conduct thorough and timely assessments.
Enter SanicDNS, developed by cybersecurity innovators Jasper Insinger and Geert Custers. SanicDNS leverages cutting-edge parallelization techniques and advanced networking methodologies, including DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit), to achieve speeds up to 100 times faster. This remarkable enhancement enables security professionals to perform DNS scanning tasks with unprecedented efficiency, significantly reducing the time required to identify misconfigurations and potential threats across networks.
"SanicDNS represents a leap forward in the capabilities of DNS scanning tools," said Jasper Insinger, creator of SanicDNS. "By harnessing the power of parallelization and advanced networking techniques, we've not only accelerated the scanning process but also expanded the scope of what security professionals can achieve regarding reconnaissance and vulnerability detection."
Key features of SanicDNS include:
- Ultra-fast Scanning: Capable of processing up to 5 million packets per second (Mpps), compared to 0.05 Mpps of traditional tools.
- Modular Design: Flexible architecture supporting diverse scanning scenarios and use cases.
- Real-time Feedback: An intuitive interface provides live statistics and JSON output for easy integration into existing workflows.
SanicDNS is being released as open-source software, available for download and implementation by cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts worldwide. It promises to empower security teams with a robust tool for comprehensive network reconnaissance and proactive threat mitigation.
For more information about SanicDNS and to download the tool, visit https://github.com/hadriansecurity/sanicdns
About Hadrian:
Hadrian provides the hacker perspective so that organizations can eliminate exploitable risk in their external attack surface. Hadrian's continuous and comprehensive offensive security platform discovers and validates risks completely autonomously. The game-changing technology is constantly updated and improved by Hadrian's whitehat hacker team. For more information, visit hadrian.io.
