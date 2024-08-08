Revolutionising Reconnaissance: Introducing SanicDNS, the Ultra-Fast Open-Source DNS Scanner

"By harnessing the power of parallelization and advanced networking techniques, SanicDNS has expanded the scope of what security professionals can achieve regarding reconnaissance and vulnerability detection." Post this

Enter SanicDNS, developed by cybersecurity innovators Jasper Insinger and Geert Custers. SanicDNS leverages cutting-edge parallelization techniques and advanced networking methodologies, including DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit), to achieve speeds up to 100 times faster. This remarkable enhancement enables security professionals to perform DNS scanning tasks with unprecedented efficiency, significantly reducing the time required to identify misconfigurations and potential threats across networks.

"SanicDNS represents a leap forward in the capabilities of DNS scanning tools," said Jasper Insinger, creator of SanicDNS. "By harnessing the power of parallelization and advanced networking techniques, we've not only accelerated the scanning process but also expanded the scope of what security professionals can achieve regarding reconnaissance and vulnerability detection."

Key features of SanicDNS include:

Ultra-fast Scanning: Capable of processing up to 5 million packets per second (Mpps), compared to 0.05 Mpps of traditional tools.

Modular Design: Flexible architecture supporting diverse scanning scenarios and use cases.

Real-time Feedback: An intuitive interface provides live statistics and JSON output for easy integration into existing workflows.

SanicDNS is being released as open-source software, available for download and implementation by cybersecurity professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts worldwide. It promises to empower security teams with a robust tool for comprehensive network reconnaissance and proactive threat mitigation.

For more information about SanicDNS and to download the tool, visit https://github.com/hadriansecurity/sanicdns

About Hadrian:

Hadrian provides the hacker perspective so that organizations can eliminate exploitable risk in their external attack surface. Hadrian's continuous and comprehensive offensive security platform discovers and validates risks completely autonomously. The game-changing technology is constantly updated and improved by Hadrian's whitehat hacker team. For more information, visit hadrian.io.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For investor relations, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Alex Wells, Hadrian, 31 628567233, [email protected], Hadrian

SOURCE Hadrian